Organizational Effectiveness
1st Edition
A Comparison of Multiple Models
Description
Organizational Effectiveness: A Comparison of Multiple Models directly addresses the issues of non-integration and non-comparability. This book not only provides well thought out approaches to effectiveness as a construct, but also practical suggestions for improving effectiveness in organizations. A set of integrating questions that raise theoretical, conceptual, empirical, research, practical, and managerial issues are also included. This text likewise compares and contrasts theoretical and philosophical roots of a particular perspective with other perspectives. This publication is intended for scholars and researchers seeking to understand and measure organizational effectiveness, as well as practitioners who are faced with the problem of managing and improving their own organization's effectiveness.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Organizational Effectiveness: One Model or Several?
Understanding Organizational Effectiveness
Conclusion
References
I Multiple Models of Organizational Effectiveness
2 An Interactionist Perspective on Organizational Effectiveness
The Attraction-Selection-Attrition Framework
Theoretical, Methodological, and Practical Implications
References
3 A Framework for an Integrated Model of Organizational Effectiveness
Merging Contemporary Theories
An Integration of Models
Responses to Integrative Questions
References
4 The Effectiveness of Interpretation Systems
Interpretation Systems and Organizational Effectiveness
Characteristics of Interpretation Systems
A Model of Organizational Interpretations
Interpretation System Effectiveness
Conclusion
References
5 A Political-Economic Perspective on Organizational Effectiveness
Value Issues in Conceptualizing Organizational Effectiveness
Critical Theory and Welfare Economics
The Population Perspective of Organizational Effectiveness
Conclusions
References
6 Pursuing Organizational Effectiveness That Is Ambiguously Specified
Departing from Tradition
Specifying Goals and Avoiding Their Specification
Decomposing Control Structurally and Temporally
Searching Analytically and Mechanistically
Reaping Benefits from Ambiguities
References
7 On the Demise of Organizational Effectiveness Studies
Basic Theses
Outcome Approaches to OE
Determinant Approaches to OE
An Alternative Approach
Discussion
References
II Comparisons and Implications of Multiple Models of Effectiveness
8 Organizational Effectivness and Organizational Behavior: A Critical Perspective
Comparing, Critiquing, and Integrating the Perspectives
Organizational Effectiveness Issues and Prescriptions from Organizational Behavior
A Perspective
Conclusion
References
9 Assessing Outcomes and Effects
Some Basic Premises
Performance Assessment: An Idealization
Types of Assessments
Purposes of Assessment
Other Realities
Reactions to the Six Contributions
Implications
References
10 The Implications of Effectiveness Theory for Managerial Practice in the Public Sector
The Infinity Problem
The Necessity of Arbitrary Circumscription
Retaining Ambiguity and Mitigating Cross-Purposes
References
11 Organizational Effectiveness: Implications for the Practice of Management
First Responses: From Nord to Schneider
Weick and Daft
Starbuck and Nystrom
Goodman
Seashore
Schneider
Six Authors: Common Themes
Affective Considerations
Contributions to the Practice of Management
Practical Alternatives
Conclusions
References
12 Some Conclusions about Organizational Effectiveness
Conclusions about Organizational Effectiveness
Guidelines for Assessing Organizational Effectiveness
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268545