Organizational Biosynthesis
1st Edition
Organizational Biosynthesis focuses on the organized biosynthesis of the bacterial chromosome and examines the fundamental aspects of this process. This book discusses the basic particles of biology, which are explored in terms of organizational biosynthetic events at the molecular level. Organized into 10 parts encompassing 45 chapters, this book starts with an overview of how cellular components recognize, coordinate, and interact with each other during cellular division and genetic recombination. This text then examines the biochemical experiments with bacteria, which strongly suggest the participation of a particulate fraction. Other chapters consider the molecular basis for the physical continuity of the chromosome. This book discusses as well the result of the experiments for bacteria, which shows that DNA replication can proceed only after both template strands of the replicating molecule attach to the cell. The final chapter deals with protein biosynthesis system in mitochondria. This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Introductory Remarks
Opening Address: Molecular Technology
Part I Organizational DNA Synthesis
Chairman's Remarks
Particulate Fractions in Macromolecular Synthesis and Genetic Transformation
The Bacterial Chromosome as a Unit of Structure and Replication Chromosome Segregation and the Regulation of DNA Replication
Discussion of Part I
Part II Organizational DNA Synthesis
Chairman's Remarks
Coupled Regulation of Bacterial RNA and Protein Synthesis
Interdependence of Translation and Transcription in T4-Infected Escherichia coli
Discussion of Part II
Part III Protein Synthesis as Heterogeneous Process
Chairman's Remarks
Bacterial Amino Acid Polymerization
On the Problem of Autocomplementarity in Messenger RNA
Discussion of Part III
Part IV Integration of Metabolism
Chairman's Remarks
Some Interrelations of Natural Polyamines and Nucleic Acids in Growing and Virus-Infected Bacteria
Discussion of Part IV
Part V Juxtaposition Phenomena I
Chairman's Remarks
The Biosynthesis of L-Cysteine in Escherichia coli and Salmonella typhimurium by a Multifunctional Enzyme Complex
Derepression and Repression of the Histidine Operon: Sequential and Simultaneous Modes
Gene-Ribosome-Enzyme Organization in the Arginine System of Escherichia coli
Discussion of Part V
Part VI Juxtaposition Phenomena II
Chairman's Remarks
Multienzyme Complex of Fatty Acid Synthetase
The Synthesis of Amino Acids by Organized Enzyme Systems
On the Role of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase in the Morphology of Neurospora
Channeling in Neurospora Metabolism
Discussion of Part VI
Part VII Membrane Synthesis and Associated Phenomena
Chairman's Remarks
The Biogenesis of Intracellular Membranes
Invertase Biosynthesis and the Yeast Cell Membrane
Control of Membrane Differentiation and Quantum Conversion Efficiency in Chloroplasts
Discussion of Part VII
Part VIII Chloroplast Synthesis
Chairman's Remarks
Aspects of Chloroplast Assembly
The Nucleic Acids Associated with the Chloroplasts of Euglena gracilis and Their Role in Protein Synthesis
Discussion of Part VIII
Part IX Ribosome Synthesis
Chairman's Remarks
Taking the Ribosome Apart and Putting it Back Together Again
Structure and Function of Ribosomes and Subribosomal Particles
The Preparation of Protein Depleted Particles from Rat Liver Ribosomes
Discussion of Part IX
Part X Mitochondrion Synthesis
Chairman's Remarks
Genetic Control, Function, and Assembly of a Structural Protein in Neurospora
Circularity and Other Properties of Mitochondrial DNA a of Animal Cells
Discussion of Part X
Author Index
Subject Index
