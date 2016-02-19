Organizational Behavior
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Organizational Behavior: Theory and Practice covers the concepts of organizational behavior. The book discusses the foundations of modern organizational behavior and the individual or group behavior in organizations. The text then describes organizational structure and the ways in which individuals, groups, and the structure all come together in an organizational setting. In this part of the book, major consideration is given to basic factors in organizational design, contingency factors in organizational design, and job design. The organizational processes used in bringing together the individual, the group, and the structure are also considered. The book further tackles the ways in which organizations deal with behavioral problems, such as conflict and the fears that often accompany change. Behavioral psychologists and students taking behavioral courses in management will find the text useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Foundations of Modern Behavior
Chapter 1 Organizational Behavior: A Historical Perspective
Goals of the Chapter
Organizational Behavior in Action
Part Classical Management Theory
Human Relations Theory
Modern Organizational Behavior Theory
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
You Just Can't Get Good Help Anymore
The Pampered Workers
Self-Feedback Exercise: Identify Your Philosophy of Management
Chapter 2 Behavioral Science and Organizational Behavior
Goals of the Chapter
The Behavioral Sciences
Behavioral Science Research
Conceptual Model For This Book
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
What, No Lecture?
Looking for the Cause
Self-Feedback Exercise: What Do You Know About Human Behavior?
Part II Individual Behavior in Organizations
Chapter 3 Personality, Perception, and Attitudes
Goals of the Chapter
The Nature of Individuals
Personality
Factors Influencing Personality Development
Personality and the Workplace
Perception
Attitudes
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Anti-Union Sentiment
Publish or Perish
Self-Feedback Exercise: Insights To Your Own Personality
Chapter 4 Learning and Reinforcement Theory
Goals of the Chapter
Learning
Reinforcement Schedules
Using Behavior Modification
Results From Positive Reinforcement Programs
Behavior Modification: Point-Counterpoint
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
No More Help
A Mod Proposal
Self-Feedback Exercise: How Effective Are You in Using Reinforcement Principles?
Chapter 5 The Motivation Process
Goals of the Chapter
The Nature of Motivation
Frustration
Approaches to Motivation
Selected Content Theories of Motivation
Selected Process Theories of Motivation
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Strictly A Fixed Salary
Betting On The Best Horses
Self-Feedback Exercise: Identifying What Motivates You
Part II Comprehensive Cases
Tony's Dilemma
Career Progress
Down, Down, Down
Part III Group Behavior in Organizations
Chapter 6 Group Dimensions
Goals of the Chapter
What Is A Group?
Why Do People Join Groups?
Kinds of Groups
The Structural Components of Groups
Group Development
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Slow Progress
A Case of Uncertainty
Self-Feedback Exercise: You and Your Work Group
Chapter 7 Group Dynamics
Goals of the Chapter
The Individual and the Group
Intragroup Behavior
Intergroup Behavior
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
The Proposed Expansion
Computer Fear
Self-Feedback Exercise:Risk Taking and You
Chapter 8 The Leadership Process
Goals of the Chapter
The Nature of Leadership
Leadership-Trait Theory
Leadership-Behavior Theory
Contingency-Determined Leadership Theory
An Integrative Model
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Butt Out
A No-Nonsense Person
Self-Feedback Exercise: What Type of Leader Are You?
Part III Comprehensive Cases
Production Problems
A Revolutionary Proposal
Dave's Approach
Part IV Organizational Structure and Organizational Behavior
Chapter 9 Organizational Designs
Goals of the Chapter
Basic Structural Factors Affecting Organizational Design
Contingency Factors Affecting Organizational Design
Designing the "Right" Structure
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
The New Addition
A Turbulent Move
Self-Feedback Exercise: Identifying an Organizational Design That is Ideal For You
Chapter 10 Job Design
Goals of the Chapter
Job Design: The Challenge
Job Differences
Job Design Techniques
Job Design: Conditioning Factors
Job Characteristics Model
Quality of Work Life: Current Trends
A Participative Management Movement
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
A Change in Work
A New Design
Self-Feedback Exercise: Evaluating the Motivating Potential Score of Your Own Job
Chapter 11 Stress and Work
Goals of the Chapter
The Nature of Stress
Specific Stressors
Effects of Stress
Individual Differences
Managing Stress
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
She Loves the Work
A Matter of Burnout
Self-Feedback Exercise: Identifying Type A and Type B Personalities
Part IV Comprehensive Cases
The President's Ideas
The Redesign Effort
Top Management Timber
Part V Organizational Processes
Chapter 12 The Decision-Making Process
Goals of the Chapter
Basic Decision-Making Terminology
The Econologic Decision-Making Model
The Bounded Rationality Decision-Making Model
Other Empirical Research Findings
Organizational Decision Making
Decision-Making Styles
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
A Down-Home Decision
It Was In The Bag
Self-Feedback Exercise: Are You a Left-Brain or a Right-Brain Hemisphere Person?
Chapter 13 The Communication Process
Goals of the Chapter
The Nature of Communication
Communication in Organizations
Barriers to Communication
Achieving Effective Communication in Organizations
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Grapevine Activity
A Difference of Opinion
Self-Feedback Exercise: Identifying Your Own Listening Style
Chapter 14 Performance Appraisal Process
Goals of the Chapter
Performance Appraisal Cycle
Sources of Error in Performance Appraisal
Reliability
Validity
Appraisal Methods and Techniques
Appraisal and Follow-up
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Unreliable or Maybe Just Plain Invalid
A New Evaluation
Self-Feedback Exercise: Evaluate the Secretary
Part V Comprehensive Cases
The Answer is No
Susan's Plan
Part VI Organizational Effectiveness
Chapter 15 Organizational Climate: Conflict and Change
Goals of the Chapter
Nature of Organizational Climate
Conflict in Organizations
Strategies for Change
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
Who Needs It?
A Matter of Change
Self-Feedback Exercise: Evaluate Your Own Organizational Climate
Chapter 16 Organizational Development
Goals of the Chapter
Nature of Organizational Development
OD Components and Characteristics
The OD Intervention
Selected OD Interventions
Evaluation of OD
Optimal Success Conditions
Summary
Key Terms
Review and Study Questions
A Lot of Hocus-Pocus?
The Consultant's Report
Self-Feedback Exercise: What is Your Management Style?
Part VI Comprehensive Cases
A Reimbursement Issue
And Now For Some Changes
Now What?
Computer Fear
Glossary of Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 762
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215945