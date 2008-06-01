Organising Knowledge in a Global Society
1st Edition
Principles and Practice in Libraries and Information Centres
Part 1 Overview: Definitions and introductory concepts. Part 2 Bibliographic description: Standards for bibliographic data; Standards for description; Standards for access points; Authority control. Part 3 Subject access - current challenges: Subject access concepts; Classification; Alphabetical subject access mechanisms; Subject access to web content. Part 4 Bibliographic data exchange and management: Technical standards; Arrangements for bibliographic data exchange; Bibliographic utilities; Bibliographic data exchange: an Australian case study; Local systems and OPAC's. Part 5 Current issues in organising knowledge: The changing role of bibliographic organisation.
Organising Knowledge in a Global Society updates the successful first edition, which has been widely used as an introduction to the field of information organisation, both in Australia and overseas. The work reflects current practice and trends, paying particular attention to how libraries and other information services provide intellectual access to digital information resources through metadata. In this revision, the various information organisation components of the Web 2.0 phenomenon are discussed, including social tagging and folksonomies. The new edition also covers the latest developments in metadata standards, such as Resource Description and Access, and information retrieval systems such as the increasing support for faceted navigation. Examples and case studies have been updated throughout.
Philip Hider Author
Charles Sturt University, Australia