Organising Knowledge in a Global Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781876938673, 9781780634111

Organising Knowledge in a Global Society

1st Edition

Principles and Practice in Libraries and Information Centres

Authors: Philip Hider Ross Harvey
eBook ISBN: 9781780634111
Paperback ISBN: 9781876938673
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2008
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
88.95
75.61
71.00
60.35
118.18
100.45
117.00
99.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
115.00
97.75
69.99
59.49
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Overview: Definitions and introductory concepts. Part 2 Bibliographic description: Standards for bibliographic data; Standards for description; Standards for access points; Authority control. Part 3 Subject access - current challenges: Subject access concepts; Classification; Alphabetical subject access mechanisms; Subject access to web content. Part 4 Bibliographic data exchange and management: Technical standards; Arrangements for bibliographic data exchange; Bibliographic utilities; Bibliographic data exchange: an Australian case study; Local systems and OPAC's. Part 5 Current issues in organising knowledge: The changing role of bibliographic organisation.

Description

Organising Knowledge in a Global Society updates the successful first edition, which has been widely used as an introduction to the field of information organisation, both in Australia and overseas. The work reflects current practice and trends, paying particular attention to how libraries and other information services provide intellectual access to digital information resources through metadata. In this revision, the various information organisation components of the Web 2.0 phenomenon are discussed, including social tagging and folksonomies. The new edition also covers the latest developments in metadata standards, such as Resource Description and Access, and information retrieval systems such as the increasing support for faceted navigation. Examples and case studies have been updated throughout.

Readership

Information professionals and other knowledge managers and librarians

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634111
Paperback ISBN:
9781876938673

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Philip Hider Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles Sturt University, Australia

Ross Harvey Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.