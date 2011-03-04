Organisational Culture for Information Managers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346500, 9781780632759

Organisational Culture for Information Managers

1st Edition

Authors: Gillian Oliver
eBook ISBN: 9781780632759
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346500
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 4th March 2011
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
86.36
73.41
61.95
52.66
49.50
42.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
61.95
52.66
49.50
42.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of tables

About the author

Introduction

Scope and audience

Structure

Chapter 1: The significance of organisational culture

Abstract:

Introduction

Why is understanding organisational culture so important?

Organisational culture and information management – academic research

What is organisational culture?

Summary and conclusions

Chapter 2: National culture

Abstract:

Introduction

The debate surrounding national culture

Models of national culture

Hofstede’s dimensions

Summary and conclusions

Chapter 3: The structural environment

Abstract:

Introduction

Language

Regional technological infrastructure

Overview of the regulatory environment

Privacy

Freedom of information

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Occupational culture

Abstract:

Introduction

Occupational culture

Occupational culture and information behaviours

The impact of occupational culture on information management in a university

Our occupational cultures

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Corporate culture

Abstract:

Introduction

Corporate culture – the tip of the iceberg

Management style

In-house language and narratives

Visual cues inside the organisation

External representation

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Assessing information culture

Abstract:

Introduction

Framework for assessment

Conclusions

Chapter 7: Scenarios

Abstract:

Introduction

Organisation types

Scenario one: establishing a special library service

Scenario two: developing a business case for a digital library

Scenario three: implementing an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS)

Scenario four: establishing an in-house archives repository

Conclusions

Conclusion

Index

Description

In today’s digital environment the workplace is characterised by individuals creating information perhaps independently of formal systems, or establishing new systems without knowledge of information management requirements. This book explains and explores the concept of organisational culture, specifically within the domain of information management. It draws on the author's wide-ranging practical experience in different workplaces and uses research findings from cross-cultural studies of information management.

Key Features

  • Uses research findings from cross-cultural studies of information management
  • Provides tools to develop practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
  • Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience in different workplaces.

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632759
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346500

Reviews

"…informative and well-reasoned and is highly recommended., The Australian Library Journal
This book will appeal to those who enjoy a fresh perspective and wish to deepen their understanding of the diverse organisational cultures in our globalised world." --The Australian Library Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gillian Oliver Author

Dr Gillian Oliver is a Senior Lecturer in Archives and Records Management at the School of Information Management, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Her background in professional practice spans both library and records environments – most recently in digital preservation. Working in Britain, continental Europe and New Zealand prompted an interest in cultural differences for Oliver in the ways in which information is managed. This has been her principal motivator in researching organisational culture in depth.

Affiliations and Expertise

Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.