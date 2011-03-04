Organisational Culture for Information Managers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of tables
About the author
Introduction
Scope and audience
Structure
Chapter 1: The significance of organisational culture
Abstract:
Introduction
Why is understanding organisational culture so important?
Organisational culture and information management – academic research
What is organisational culture?
Summary and conclusions
Chapter 2: National culture
Abstract:
Introduction
The debate surrounding national culture
Models of national culture
Hofstede’s dimensions
Summary and conclusions
Chapter 3: The structural environment
Abstract:
Introduction
Language
Regional technological infrastructure
Overview of the regulatory environment
Privacy
Freedom of information
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Occupational culture
Abstract:
Introduction
Occupational culture
Occupational culture and information behaviours
The impact of occupational culture on information management in a university
Our occupational cultures
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Corporate culture
Abstract:
Introduction
Corporate culture – the tip of the iceberg
Management style
In-house language and narratives
Visual cues inside the organisation
External representation
Conclusions
Chapter 6: Assessing information culture
Abstract:
Introduction
Framework for assessment
Conclusions
Chapter 7: Scenarios
Abstract:
Introduction
Organisation types
Scenario one: establishing a special library service
Scenario two: developing a business case for a digital library
Scenario three: implementing an electronic document and records management system (EDRMS)
Scenario four: establishing an in-house archives repository
Conclusions
Conclusion
Index
In today’s digital environment the workplace is characterised by individuals creating information perhaps independently of formal systems, or establishing new systems without knowledge of information management requirements. This book explains and explores the concept of organisational culture, specifically within the domain of information management. It draws on the author's wide-ranging practical experience in different workplaces and uses research findings from cross-cultural studies of information management.
- Uses research findings from cross-cultural studies of information management
- Provides tools to develop practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
- Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience in different workplaces.
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
"…informative and well-reasoned and is highly recommended., The Australian Library Journal
This book will appeal to those who enjoy a fresh perspective and wish to deepen their understanding of the diverse organisational cultures in our globalised world." --The Australian Library Journal
Gillian Oliver Author
Dr Gillian Oliver is a Senior Lecturer in Archives and Records Management at the School of Information Management, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Her background in professional practice spans both library and records environments – most recently in digital preservation. Working in Britain, continental Europe and New Zealand prompted an interest in cultural differences for Oliver in the ways in which information is managed. This has been her principal motivator in researching organisational culture in depth.
Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand