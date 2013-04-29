Organisation of Chromosomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124105232, 9780124105447

Organisation of Chromosomes, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Rossen Donev
eBook ISBN: 9780124105447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124105232
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th April 2013
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter One. Large Tandem Repeats Make up the Chromosome Bar Code: A Hypothesis

1 Introduction

2 Satellite DNA in the Mouse Genome

3 Tandem Repeat Position Defined by FISH

4 “Bar Code” Hypothesis

Chapter Two. Mammalian Satellite DNA: A Speaking Dumb

1 Introduction

2 Heterochromatin Criteria

3 The Constitutive HC DNA

4 Transcription of HC DNA

5 Functions of Centromeric and Pericentromeric HC DNA Transcription

6 Conclusions

Chapter Three. Zinc Finger Proteins and the 3D Organization of Chromosomes

1 The 3D Organization of the Genome and Loops

2 CTCF and its Role in the 3D Genome Organization

3 A Model for CTCF

4 A Model for CTCF Binding

5 A Method to Compute Similarity for Unstructured Proteins

6 Discussion and Outlook

Chapter Four. Dynamics of Modeled Oligonucleosomes and the Role of Histone Variant Proteins in Nucleosome Organization

1 Introduction

2 Role of H2A.Z in the Dynamics of Modeled Oligonucleosomes

3 Conclusions and Outlook

Chapter Five. Unconventional Actin Configurations Step into the Limelight

1 Introduction

2 Structural Organization of Actin

3 Tools to Study Actin Localization, Arrangement, and Conformation

4 There is More Than F- and G-Actin in Eukaryotic Cells

5 Unconventional Actin Contacts

6 Conclusion

Chapter Six. Chromatin Reorganization Through Mitosis

1 Packaging the Genome

2 The Mitotic Chromosome

3 Specialized Mitotic Chromatin

4 Gene Bookmarking

5 Going Back to Interphase: Chromosome Decondensation

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.

Key Features

  • Covers reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry
  • Brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --Nature

Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.

