Organic Synthesis
3rd Edition
Description
A reactions oriented course is a staple of most graduate organic programs, and synthesis is taught either as a part of that course or as a special topic. Ideally, the incoming student is an organic major, who has a good working knowledge of basic reactions, stereochemistry and conformational principles. In fact, however, many (often most) of the students in a first year graduate level organic course have deficiencies in their undergraduate work, are not organic majors and are not synthetically inclined.
To save students much time catching up this text provides a reliable and readily available source for background material that will enable all graduate students to reach the same high level of proficiency in organic chemistry. Produced over many years with extensive feedback from students taking an organic chemistry course this book provides a reaction based approach. The first two chapters provide an introduction to functional groups; these are followed by chapters reviewing basic organic transformations (e.g. oxidation, reduction). The book then looks at carbon-carbon bond formation reactions and ways to ‘disconnect’ a bigger molecule into simpler building blocks.
Most chapters include an extensive list of questions to test the reader’s understanding. There is also a new chapter outlining full retrosynthetic analyses of complex molecules which highlights common problems made by scientists.
The book is intended for graduate and postgraduate students, scientific researchers in chemistry
Key Features
- New publisher, new edition; extensively updated and corrected
- Over 950 new references with more than 6100 references in total
- Over 600 new reactions and figures replaced or updated
- Over 300 new homework problems from the current literature to provide nearly 800 problems to test reader understanding of the key principles
Readership
advanced undergraduates, post graduates, postdocs in organic chemistry and organic synthesis
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface to the 3rd edition
- Preface to the 1st edition. Why I wrote this book!
- Available Separately: Introducing SpartanModel
- Getting Started With SpartanModel
- Problems Keyed to Organic Synthesis
- Technical Overview of SpartanModel
- Dedication
- Common Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Retrosynthesis, Stereochemistry, and Conformations
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Disconnection Protocol
- 1.3 Bond Proximity and Implications for Chemical Reactions
- 1.4 Stereochemistry
- 1.5 Conformations
- 1.6 CONCLUSION
- Homework
- Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Functional Group Exchange Reactions
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Brønsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
- 2.3 Lewis Acids
- 2.4 Hard-Soft Acid-Base Theory41,42
- 2.5 Acyl Addition, Substitution and Conjugate Addition
- 2.6 Substitution Reactions
- 2.7 Characteristics of Reactions Involving Nucleophiles
- 2.8 Substitution by Halogen
- 2.9 Elimination Reactions
- 2.10 Addition Reactions
- 2.11 Functional Group Manipulation by Rearrangement
- 2.12 Aromatic Substitution
- 2.13 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 3: Oxidation
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Alcohols to Carbonyls (CH-OH → C=O)
- 3.3 Formation of Phenols and Quinones
- 3.4 Conversion of Alkenes to Epoxides
- 3.5 Conversion of Alkenes to Diols (C=C → CHOH-CHOH)
- 3.6 Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation (RC0R' → RC02R')
- 3.7 Oxidative Bond Cleavage (C=C → C=O + O=C)
- 3.8 Oxidation of Alkyl or Alkenyl Fragments (CH → C=O OR C-OH)
- 3.9 Oxidation of Sulfur, Selenium, and Nitrogen
- 3.10 Conclusion
- HOMEWORK
- Chapter 4: Reduction
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Reduction with Complex Metal Hydrides
- 4.3 Alkoxyaluminate Reagents
- 4.4 Reductions with Borohydride120
- 4.5 Alkoxy- and Alkylborohydrides
- 4.6 Borane, Aluminum Hydride, and Derivatives
- 4.7 Stereoselectivity in Reductions
- 4.8 Catalytic Hydrogenation
- 4.9 Dissolving Metal Reductions
- 4.10 NONMETALLIC REDUCING AGENTS
- 4.11 CONCLUSION
- HOMEWORK
- Chapter 5: Hydroboration
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Preparation of Alkyl and Alkenyl Boranes
- 5.3 Synthetic Transformations
- 5.4 Formation of Oxygen-Containing Functional Groups
- 5.5 Amines and Sulfides VIA Hydroboration
- 5.6 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 6: Stereocontrol and Ring Formation
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Stereocontrol in Acyclic Systems
- 6.3 Stereocontrol in CyclIc Systems
- 6.4 Neighboring Group Effects and Chelation Effects
- 6.5 Acyclic Stereocontrol Via Cyclic Precursors
- 6.6 Ring-Forming Reactions
- 6.7 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 7: Protecting Groups
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 When are Protecting Groups Needed?
- 7.3 Protecting Groups for Alcohols, Carbonyls, and Amines
- 7.4 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 8: Cd Disconnect Products: Nucleophilic Species that Form Carbon-Carbon Bonds
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Cyanide
- 8.3 Alkyne Anions (R–C≡C:–)
- 8.4 Grignard Reagents (C-MG)
- 8.5 Organolithium Reagents (C-Li)
- 8.6 Sulfur Stabilized Carbanions and Umpolung
- 8.7 Organocopper Reagents (C-Cu)
- 8.8 Ylids
- 8.9 Other Organometallic Carbanionic Compounds
- 8.10 Allylic Tin, Alkyltitanium, and Allylic Silane Complexes
- 8.11 Phenolic Carbanions
- 8.12 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 9: Cd Disconnect Products: Nucleophilic Species that Form Carbon-Carbon Bonds: Enolate Anions
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Formation of Enolate Anions
- 9.3 Reactions of Enolate Anions with Electrophiles
- 9.4 Enolate Condensation Reactions
- 9.5 Stereoselective Enolate Reactions
- 9.6 Enamines
- 9.7 Michael Addition and Related Reactions
- 9.8 Enolate Reactions of α-Halo Carbonyl Derivatives
- 9.9 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 10: Synthetic Strategies
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Target Selection
- 10.3 Retrosynthesis
- 10.4 Synthetic Strategies62
- 10.5 The Strategic Bond Approach
- 10.6 Strategic Bonds in Rings
- 10.7 Selected Synthetic Strategies: Pancratistatin
- 10.8 Biomimetic Approach to Retrosynthesis
- 10.9 The Chiral Template Approach
- 10.10 Computer Generated Strategies
- 10.11 Degradation Techniques as a Tool for Retrosynthesis
- 10.12 Combinatorial Chemistry
- 10.13 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 11: Pericyclic carbon-carbon Bond Forming reactions: Multiple Bond disconnections
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Frontier molecular orbital theory
- 11.3 Allowed and Forbidden Reactions
- 11.4 [4 + 2]-Cycloadditions
- 11.5 Inverse Electron Demand and the Retro Diels-Alder
- 11.6 Rate Enhancement In Diels-Alder Reactions
- 11.7 Heteroatom Diels-Alder Reactions
- 11.8 Intramolecular Diels-Alder Reactions233
- 11.9 Enantioselective Diels-Alder Reactions
- 11.10 [2+2]-Cycloaddition Reactions
- 11.11 Electrocyclic Reactions
- 11.12 [3+2]-Cycloaddition Reactions
- 11.13 Sigmatropic Rearrangements
- 11.14 The Ene Reaction
- 11.15 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 12: Ca Disconnect Products: Electrophilic Carbon-Carbon Bond-Forming Reactions
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Carbocations
- 12.3 Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions of Carbocations
- 12.4 Friedel-Crafts Reactions
- 12.5 Friedel-Crafts Reactions: Formation of Heteroatom-Containing Derivatives
- 12.6 π-Allyl Palladium Complexes
- 12.7 Named Palladium Coupling Reactions
- 12.8 π-Allyl Nickel Complexes
- 12.9 Electrophilic Iron Complexes
- 12.10 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 13: Carbon Radical Disconnect Products: Formation of Carbon-Carbon Bonds via Radicals and Carbenes
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Structure of Radicals
- 13.3 Formation of Radicals by Thermolysis
- 13.4 Photochemical Formation of Radicals
- 13.5 Reactions of Free Radicals
- 13.6 Intermolecular Radical Reactions
- 13.7 Intramolecular Radical Reactions (Radical Cyclization)
- 13.8 Metal-Induced Radical Reactions
- 13.9 Carbenes and Carbenoids
- 13.10 Metathesis Reactions
- 13.11 Pauson-Khand Reaction
- 13.12 Conclusion
- Homework
- Chapter 14: Student Synthesis: The First Synthetic Problem
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Total Synthesis of Securamine C
- 14.2.B The Critique
- 14.3 Total Synthesis of Variecolol
- 14.3.B The Critique
- Disconnection Index
- index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158849
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781890661403
About the Author
Michael Smith
Professor of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Connecticut, USA
Reviews
"Smith (Univ. of Connecticut) has geared this book to graduate-level course in organic synthesis, and he reinforces material in each chapter with relevant homework problems. The third edition (2nd ed., 2001; 1st ed., 1994) includes more than 600 new reactions and 900 new references, compared to the second edition. These reactions and references are all new since 2002, clearly illustrating the field’s continuing growth. Another key addition is the integration of synthesis-related molecular modeling problems using SpartanModel into the homework problems. The extensive index allows the reader to easily find specific information. Coverage of the topic is thorough, with very little wasted space on any of the 1,506 pages…. Summing Up: Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals/practitioners."--CHOICE
"This is without doubt a must-have organic chemistry textbook. It is clear, concise and very readable. Trying to write a textbook is extremely difficult and demanding, but trying to write one that is the superlative book in a student's, or practicing chemist's, library is an almost impossible task. Michael Smith has achieved that. From the very beginning you are immersed in the fundamentals of retrosynthesis, stereochemistry, oxidations, reductions and protecting group strategies. This is made complete by the thorough blend of theory and referenced examples from the literature. With a comprehensive toolkit of named organic reaction mechanisms to piece it all together, this is by far the all-in- one book for organic chemists. Organic Synthesis outshines the most popular organic chemistry books in my own collection and now takes its seat as my companion both in the lab and on my desk. I can wholeheartedly recommend this book to chemists at all stages of their career."--Chemistry World, June 2012, page 61