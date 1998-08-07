Organic Synthesis: Theory and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762304448, 9780080943947

Organic Synthesis: Theory and Applications, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: T. Hudlicky
eBook ISBN: 9780080943947
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762304448
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 7th August 1998
Table of Contents

Preface (T. Hudlicky).

The story of morphine structure elucidation: one hundred years of deductive reasoning (G. Butora, T. Hudlicky).

Synthesis of terpenoids of marine origin (J.D. White, D.J. Wardrop).

Cyclobutenediones as versatile four-carbon synthons in organic synthesis (J. Gervay).

Glycosyl iodides in organic synthesis (J. Gervay).

Aspects of the chemistry and biology of azulenyl nitrones, a newly synthesized class of spin-trapping agents (D.A. Becker).

Biographical sketches of the contributers.

Description

This fourth volume in the series Organic Synthesis: Theory and Applications is composed of five chapters that span a wide range of disciplines. Alkaloid chemistry, total synthesis, synthetic methodology, carbohydrate technology, and spin-trapping agents are all covered by experts in these fields. The first chapter is one of the finest examples of deductive reasoning in the chemical literature, examining the rich history of the chemistry of morphine. Within the following chapters, synthetic challenges of the marine terpenoids are brought into focus, the chemistry and synthetic applications of cyclobutenediones are reviewed and the utility of glycosyl iodides in the preparation of glycosides are summarized. Finally a report on a new class of spin-traping agents, azulenyl nitrones is covered. In all, five diverse subdisciplines are brought together and reviewed in this volume.

Readership

For synthetic enthusiasts and the practical application-minded chemist.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080943947
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762304448

About the Editors

T. Hudlicky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, P.O. Box , Gainesville, FL 32611-7200, USA

