Organic Synthesis - 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223636, 9781483152097

Organic Synthesis - 2

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the Second International Symposium on Organic Synthesis

Editors: S. Sarel
eBook ISBN: 9781483152097
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 144
Description

Organic Synthesis — 2 consists of plenary lectures presented at the Second International Symposium on Organic Synthesis, held in Jerusalem-Haifa, Israel, on September 10-15, 1978. The papers explore advances that have been made in organic synthesis and cover topics ranging from methods in peptide synthesis based on supernucleophiles to the use of palladium catalysts in natural products synthesis; asymmetric carbon-carbon bond forming reactions; asymmetric synthesis of chiral dimers and polymers with quantitative enantiomeric yield; and reactions based on the onium salts of azaaromatics. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on some protecting group techniques and synthetic methods for peptides based on supernucleophiles. The reader is then introduced to the use of palladium catalyzed reactions in the synthesis of natural products; synthesis of 3aH-indenes and their heterocyclic analogues; alternatives to oxidative phenolic coupling in natural products total synthesis; and the occurrence of steric and electronic effects during reactions of propellanes. The final chapter deals with alpha-alkali-metalated isocyanides in organic synthesis. This book will be a useful resource for organic chemists.

Table of Contents


New Methods in Peptide Synthesis, Based on Super-Nucleophiles

Palladium Catalysts in Natural Products Synthesis

3aH-Indenes and Their Heterocyclic Analogues

Asymmetric Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

Towards the Planning and Execution of an "Absolute" Asymmetric Synthesis of Chiral Dimers and Polymers with Quantitative Enantiomeric Yield

New Alternatives to Oxidative Phenolic Coupling in Natural Products Total Synthesis

Propellanes. XLVI. Steric and Electronic Effects as Observed in Reactions of Propellanes

Recent Studies on the Synthesis of Natural Products

Reactions Based on the Onium Salts of Azaaromatics

α-Metalated Isocyanides in Organic Synthesis

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152097

About the Editor

S. Sarel

