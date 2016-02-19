Organic Synthesis - 2
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the Second International Symposium on Organic Synthesis
Description
Organic Synthesis — 2 consists of plenary lectures presented at the Second International Symposium on Organic Synthesis, held in Jerusalem-Haifa, Israel, on September 10-15, 1978. The papers explore advances that have been made in organic synthesis and cover topics ranging from methods in peptide synthesis based on supernucleophiles to the use of palladium catalysts in natural products synthesis; asymmetric carbon-carbon bond forming reactions; asymmetric synthesis of chiral dimers and polymers with quantitative enantiomeric yield; and reactions based on the onium salts of azaaromatics. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on some protecting group techniques and synthetic methods for peptides based on supernucleophiles. The reader is then introduced to the use of palladium catalyzed reactions in the synthesis of natural products; synthesis of 3aH-indenes and their heterocyclic analogues; alternatives to oxidative phenolic coupling in natural products total synthesis; and the occurrence of steric and electronic effects during reactions of propellanes. The final chapter deals with alpha-alkali-metalated isocyanides in organic synthesis. This book will be a useful resource for organic chemists.
Table of Contents
New Methods in Peptide Synthesis, Based on Super-Nucleophiles
Palladium Catalysts in Natural Products Synthesis
3aH-Indenes and Their Heterocyclic Analogues
Asymmetric Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
Towards the Planning and Execution of an "Absolute" Asymmetric Synthesis of Chiral Dimers and Polymers with Quantitative Enantiomeric Yield
New Alternatives to Oxidative Phenolic Coupling in Natural Products Total Synthesis
Propellanes. XLVI. Steric and Electronic Effects as Observed in Reactions of Propellanes
Recent Studies on the Synthesis of Natural Products
Reactions Based on the Onium Salts of Azaaromatics
α-Metalated Isocyanides in Organic Synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152097