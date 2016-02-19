Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126053609, 9780323162616

Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts

1st Edition

Authors: Paul N. Rylander
eBook ISBN: 9780323162616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 344
Description

Organic Chemistry, Volume 28: Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts provides information pertinent to the catalysis by noble metals, which is presented in a form as to be of use to those interested in organic synthesis. This book discusses the mechanistic aspects of reactions.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of catalytic dehydrogenation over platinum metals, which provides a convenient method for synthesis of organic compounds. This text then examines the mechanisms and kinetics of homogeneous hydrogenation. Other chapters consider the oxidation of organic compounds in the presence of noble metal catalysts that may affect a variety of changes, including introduction of alcohol, epoxide, carbonyl, and halogen functions into the molecule. This book discusses as well the differences between osmium tetroxide and ruthenium tetroxide in their reactions with organic compounds. The final chapter deals with noble metal catalysts.

This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Dehydrogenation

Catalysts

Experimental Procedures

Aromatization

Formation of New Bonds

Dehydrogenation of Ketones to Phenols

Dealkylation and Isomerization

Hydrogen Exchange Processes

Loss of Functional Groups

References

Chapter 2. Homogeneous Hydrogenation

Catalysts

Olefins

Sulfur Compounds

Labeling

Diminished Disproportionation

Asymmetric Hydrogenations

Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 3. Oxidation

Oxidation of Olefins in Aqueous Systems

Oxidation of Olefins in Nonaqueous Systems

Oxidation of Complex Olefins

Oxidative Coupling

Acetoxylation

Oxidation of Alkylaromatics

Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidative Dehydrogenation

N-Dealkylation

References

Chapter 4. Osmium and Ruthenium Tetroxides as Oxidation Catalysts

Osmium Tetroxide

Metal Chlorates as Oxidants

Peroxides as Oxidants

Air as Oxidant

Periodate as Oxidant

Hypochlorite as Oxidant

Hexacyanoferrate as Oxidant

Disproportionation

Ruthenium Tetroxide

Oxidation of Aromatics

Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidation of Olefins

Oxidation of Acetylenes

Ruthenium Tetroxide-Sodium Hypochlorite

References

Chapter 5. Isomerization

Double-Bond Migration

Configurational Changes

Skeletal Isomerization

Aromatizations

Valence Isomerization

References

Chapter 6. Oligomerizations, Telomerizations, and Condensations

Oligomerization of Olefins

Oligomerization of Substituted Olefins

Telomerization of Olefins

Oligomerization of Dienes

Addition of Dienes to Olefins

Oligomerization of Acetylenes

Telomerization of Dienes

Condensations

References

Chapter 7. Carbonylation and Hydroformylation

Catalysts

Acetylenes

Amines

Azides

Alcohols

Halogen Compounds

Olefins

Carbonylation of Dienes

Carbonylation of Olefinic Compounds

Nitro Compounds

References

Chapter 8. Decarbonylation and Desulfonylation

Decarbonylation

Aliphatic Aldehydes

Unsaturated Aldehydes

Aromatic Aldehydes

Acid Halides

Aroyl Cyanides

Ketones

Anhydrides

Alcohols

Ethers

Esters and Acids

β-Ketoamides

Formate Esters

Desulfonylation

References

Chapter 9. Silicon Chemistry

Catalysts for Hydrosilylation of Olefins

Addition of Silanes to Olefins

Addition of Silanes to Diolefins

Addition of Silanes to Substituted Olefins

Hydrosilylation of Acetylenes

Addition to the Nitroso Function

Addition of Aminosilicon Hydrides to Olefins

Dehydrogenation

Acid Halides

Carbon-Silicon Bond Cleavage

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Paul N. Rylander

