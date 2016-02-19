Organic Chemistry, Volume 28: Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts provides information pertinent to the catalysis by noble metals, which is presented in a form as to be of use to those interested in organic synthesis. This book discusses the mechanistic aspects of reactions.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of catalytic dehydrogenation over platinum metals, which provides a convenient method for synthesis of organic compounds. This text then examines the mechanisms and kinetics of homogeneous hydrogenation. Other chapters consider the oxidation of organic compounds in the presence of noble metal catalysts that may affect a variety of changes, including introduction of alcohol, epoxide, carbonyl, and halogen functions into the molecule. This book discusses as well the differences between osmium tetroxide and ruthenium tetroxide in their reactions with organic compounds. The final chapter deals with noble metal catalysts.

This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists.