Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry, Volume 28: Organic Syntheses with Noble Metal Catalysts provides information pertinent to the catalysis by noble metals, which is presented in a form as to be of use to those interested in organic synthesis. This book discusses the mechanistic aspects of reactions.
Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of catalytic dehydrogenation over platinum metals, which provides a convenient method for synthesis of organic compounds. This text then examines the mechanisms and kinetics of homogeneous hydrogenation. Other chapters consider the oxidation of organic compounds in the presence of noble metal catalysts that may affect a variety of changes, including introduction of alcohol, epoxide, carbonyl, and halogen functions into the molecule. This book discusses as well the differences between osmium tetroxide and ruthenium tetroxide in their reactions with organic compounds. The final chapter deals with noble metal catalysts.
This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists.
Preface
Chapter 1. Dehydrogenation
Catalysts
Experimental Procedures
Aromatization
Formation of New Bonds
Dehydrogenation of Ketones to Phenols
Dealkylation and Isomerization
Hydrogen Exchange Processes
Loss of Functional Groups
References
Chapter 2. Homogeneous Hydrogenation
Catalysts
Olefins
Sulfur Compounds
Labeling
Diminished Disproportionation
Asymmetric Hydrogenations
Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 3. Oxidation
Oxidation of Olefins in Aqueous Systems
Oxidation of Olefins in Nonaqueous Systems
Oxidation of Complex Olefins
Oxidative Coupling
Acetoxylation
Oxidation of Alkylaromatics
Oxidation of Alcohols
Oxidative Dehydrogenation
N-Dealkylation
References
Chapter 4. Osmium and Ruthenium Tetroxides as Oxidation Catalysts
Osmium Tetroxide
Metal Chlorates as Oxidants
Peroxides as Oxidants
Air as Oxidant
Periodate as Oxidant
Hypochlorite as Oxidant
Hexacyanoferrate as Oxidant
Disproportionation
Ruthenium Tetroxide
Oxidation of Aromatics
Oxidation of Alcohols
Oxidation of Olefins
Oxidation of Acetylenes
Ruthenium Tetroxide-Sodium Hypochlorite
References
Chapter 5. Isomerization
Double-Bond Migration
Configurational Changes
Skeletal Isomerization
Aromatizations
Valence Isomerization
References
Chapter 6. Oligomerizations, Telomerizations, and Condensations
Oligomerization of Olefins
Oligomerization of Substituted Olefins
Telomerization of Olefins
Oligomerization of Dienes
Addition of Dienes to Olefins
Oligomerization of Acetylenes
Telomerization of Dienes
Condensations
References
Chapter 7. Carbonylation and Hydroformylation
Catalysts
Acetylenes
Amines
Azides
Alcohols
Halogen Compounds
Olefins
Carbonylation of Dienes
Carbonylation of Olefinic Compounds
Nitro Compounds
References
Chapter 8. Decarbonylation and Desulfonylation
Decarbonylation
Aliphatic Aldehydes
Unsaturated Aldehydes
Aromatic Aldehydes
Acid Halides
Aroyl Cyanides
Ketones
Anhydrides
Alcohols
Ethers
Esters and Acids
β-Ketoamides
Formate Esters
Desulfonylation
References
Chapter 9. Silicon Chemistry
Catalysts for Hydrosilylation of Olefins
Addition of Silanes to Olefins
Addition of Silanes to Diolefins
Addition of Silanes to Substituted Olefins
Hydrosilylation of Acetylenes
Addition to the Nitroso Function
Addition of Aminosilicon Hydrides to Olefins
Dehydrogenation
Acid Halides
Carbon-Silicon Bond Cleavage
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162616