Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions
4th Edition
Description
Organic Syntheses Based on Named Reactions, Fourth Edition is an indispensable reference companion for chemistry students and researchers. This book provides an overview of name reactions based on reaction types and products formed, and presents the scheme, procedure and references all in a simple, one-page format that offers a brief, representative procedure for each name reaction, meaning the reader need not go to the original literature. The book is illustrated with real synthetic examples from the literature and about 3,400 references to the primary literature to aid further reading. Extensive indexes (name, reagent, reaction) and a very useful functional group transformation index help the reader fully navigate this extensive collection of important reactions. With its comprehensive coverage, superb organization and quality of presentation, this new edition belongs on the shelf of every organic chemist.
Key Features
- Fully updated to include new examples of known reactions, particularly their asymmetric versions, new reactions involving metal-mediated catalysis and organocatalysis, and multi-component and cascade/domino versions of known reactions
- Handy reference guide that explains 750 established named processes and methods that are trusted and used by organic chemists to synthesize or transform molecules
- Provides key data on each transformation including background, mechanism and experimental details
- Extensive and multiple indexes allow the reader to search for information and to rapidly plan transformations
Readership
Researchers in academia, industry and government laboratories as well as advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in organic synthesis, reactions and reagents, organometallic chemistry, and catalysis
Table of Contents
Overview of synthesis related name reactions
Overview of metal catalysed coupling reactions
Overview of organocatalyzed asymmetric reactions
List of abbreviations
Name reactions A-Z
Names Index
Reagents Index
Reactions Index
Functional Group Transformation Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029619
About the Author
Alfred Hassner
Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Bar-Ilan University, Israel
Irishi Namboothiri
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India. Irishi N N Namboothiri received his PhD from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and was a postdoctoral researcher in Israel, University of North Texas and Columbia University. He is now a Professor of Chemistry at IIT Bombay. He co-authored the third edition of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” with Alfred Hassner and has over 135 scientific publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India
Shimi Manchery
Senior Research Fellow, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India. Shimi Manchery received her BSc degree in Chemistry from Calicut University and MSc degree from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. She completed her PhD from CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and is currently working as Senior Research Fellow in the research group of Irishi N N Namboothiri at IIT Bombay.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India