Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions
3rd Edition
A Practical Guide to 750 Transformations
Description
Organic Syntheses Based on Named Reactions is an indispensable reference companion for chemistry students and researchers. Building on Hassner & Stumer’s highly regarded 2e, this new work reviews 750 reactions, with over 100 new stereoselective and regioselective reactions. Each A-Z entry provides a carefully condensed summary of valuable information that a chemist needs to understand and utilize these fundamental reactions in their work, including brief practical details. The book is illustrated with real synthetic examples from the literature and about 3,400 references to the primary literature to aid further reading. Extensive indexes (name, reagent, reaction) and a very useful functional group transformation index help the reader fully navigate this extensive collection of important reactions. With its comprehensive coverage, superb organization and quality of presentation, this long-awaited new edition belongs on the shelf of every organic chemist.
Key Features
- Handy reference guide that explains 750 established named processes and methods that are trusted and used by organic chemists to synthesize or transform molecules
- Provides key data on each transformation including background, mechanism and--uniquely to books in this area--experimental details
- Extensive and multiple indexes allow the reader to search for information as and how they want and to rapidly plan transformations
Readership
For researchers and advanced chemistry students in academia and in chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
Table of Contents
ACYLOIN Rearrangement; ALDER (Ene) Reaction; BAEYER-VILLIGER Aromatic Tritylation; BAEYER-VILLIGER Ketone Oxidation; CHICHIBABIN Arylpyridine synthesis; CHICHIBABIN N-Heterocycle Amination; CHICHIBABIN Indolizine Synthesis; DIELS - ALDER Cyclohexene Synthesis; DIELS-ALDER Reaction Asymmetric; ESCHENMOSER Methylenation Reagent; FRIEDEL-CRAFTS Alkylation Acylation; GATTERMANN - KOCH Carbonylation; GRIGNARD Reagents; HELL-VOLHARDT- ZELINSKI Bromination; IVANOV Grignard Reagent; JACOBSEN Asymmetric Epoxidation; KECK Allylation; LUCHE Ce Reducing Agent; MANNICH Aminomethylation; MICHAEL Addition; NEGISHI C-C Cross Coupling; OPPENAUER Oxidation; PAUSON-KHAND Cyclopentenone; ROBINSON Annulation; ROBINSON-ALLAN-KOSTANECKI Chromone; ROBINSON-FOULDS Quinoline; ROBINSON-GABRIEL Oxazole; SHARPLESS Asymmetric Epoxidation; SUZUKI-MIYAURA C-C Coupling; TSUJI-TROST Allylation; UGI Multicomponent Condensation; VILSMEIER Reagent; WITTIG Olefin Synthesis; YAMAGUCHI Lactonization; ZINCKE-SUHL; Cyclohexadienone Synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 17th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080966304
About the Author
Alfred Hassner
Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Bar-Ilan University, Israel
Irishi Namboothiri
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India. Irishi N N Namboothiri received his PhD from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and was a postdoctoral researcher in Israel, University of North Texas and Columbia University. He is now a Professor of Chemistry at IIT Bombay. He co-authored the third edition of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” with Alfred Hassner and has over 135 scientific publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India
Reviews
"In this new edition the authors deliver a comprehensive guide to named reactions in organic synthesis. Woven between the classic named reactions which will be familiar to most readers are many which may not – over the course of the various editions, Hassner and colleagues have assigned names to a huge number of transformations which, whilst useful, were previously anonymous. Some may inevitably object to particular names being selected over others during this process; such is the nature of collaborative science. These concerns should, however, be pushed aside since what results is truly an invaluable resource, documenting genuinely useful reactions in an accessible and concise format… Readers familiar with one or both of the previous two editions will certainly want to investigate this latest version; the improvements go far beyond cosmetic changes and deliver an excellent reference text that would be an asset to libraries and bookshelves everywhere." --Chemistry World
"What sets this volume apart is the sheer number of reactions considered--750. In order to review that many reactions, Hassner (Bar-Ilan Univ., Israel) and Namboothiri (Indian Institute of Technology) can only provide a cursory examination of each reaction...The book is designed as a reference source, not a textbook. It seems like the type of resource that might be best moved online to take advantage of electronic search functions and ease in updating as more "name" reactions are developed. The volume's three separate indexes (by name, reagent, and reaction) facilitate finding information in the text. Summing Up: Recommended. Practicing synthetic organic chemists, including graduate students, researchers/faculty, and professionals." --CHOICE
"Organic chemists are in the habit of attaching a name (usually the name of the discoverer or those of the discoverers) to specific reactions or reagents. These "name reactions" help to convey information about specific trans- formations without the necessity to explain the finer details. The rapid expansion of the scientific literature has seen the number of name reactions grow enormously. Consequently, in the third edition of the book Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions A. Hassner and his coauthor I. Namboothiri have included as many as 750 named transformations. Despite the sheer number of transformations, which makes the book the most extensive of its kind, the authors have managed to limit the book to a compact size. A unique feature is the inclusion of a typical experimental procedure for every reaction, which is consistent with the subtitle "A practical guide. Clearly, the combination of a powerful index section, the experimental procedures, and the affordable price ensures a place for this book on the laboratory shelf of the practicing synthetic chemist as a quick and inspiring guide to modern organic chemistry." --Angewandte Books, 2012
"Hassner updates his reference to reactions known by the name of their discoverers with help from Namboothiri (chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay). In response to comments, they have restored older named reactions cited in the 1994 first edition but not in the 2002 second; they have also added over 100 new reactions, and included recent references for others when available. The alphabetically arranged entries include descriptions, molecular diagrams, and the detailed procedure as well as a long list of references." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012