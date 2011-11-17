Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions

"In this new edition the authors deliver a comprehensive guide to named reactions in organic synthesis. Woven between the classic named reactions which will be familiar to most readers are many which may not – over the course of the various editions, Hassner and colleagues have assigned names to a huge number of transformations which, whilst useful, were previously anonymous. Some may inevitably object to particular names being selected over others during this process; such is the nature of collaborative science. These concerns should, however, be pushed aside since what results is truly an invaluable resource, documenting genuinely useful reactions in an accessible and concise format… Readers familiar with one or both of the previous two editions will certainly want to investigate this latest version; the improvements go far beyond cosmetic changes and deliver an excellent reference text that would be an asset to libraries and bookshelves everywhere." --Chemistry World

"What sets this volume apart is the sheer number of reactions considered--750. In order to review that many reactions, Hassner (Bar-Ilan Univ., Israel) and Namboothiri (Indian Institute of Technology) can only provide a cursory examination of each reaction...The book is designed as a reference source, not a textbook. It seems like the type of resource that might be best moved online to take advantage of electronic search functions and ease in updating as more "name" reactions are developed. The volume's three separate indexes (by name, reagent, and reaction) facilitate finding information in the text. Summing Up: Recommended. Practicing synthetic organic chemists, including graduate students, researchers/faculty, and professionals." --CHOICE

"Organic chemists are in the habit of attaching a name (usually the name of the discoverer or those of the discoverers) to specific reactions or reagents. These "name reactions" help to convey information about specific trans- formations without the necessity to explain the finer details. The rapid expansion of the scientific literature has seen the number of name reactions grow enormously. Consequently, in the third edition of the book Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions A. Hassner and his coauthor I. Namboothiri have included as many as 750 named transformations. Despite the sheer number of transformations, which makes the book the most extensive of its kind, the authors have managed to limit the book to a compact size. A unique feature is the inclusion of a typical experimental procedure for every reaction, which is consistent with the subtitle "A practical guide. Clearly, the combination of a powerful index section, the experimental procedures, and the affordable price ensures a place for this book on the laboratory shelf of the practicing synthetic chemist as a quick and inspiring guide to modern organic chemistry." --Angewandte Books, 2012

"Hassner updates his reference to reactions known by the name of their discoverers with help from Namboothiri (chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay). In response to comments, they have restored older named reactions cited in the 1994 first edition but not in the 2002 second; they have also added over 100 new reactions, and included recent references for others when available. The alphabetically arranged entries include descriptions, molecular diagrams, and the detailed procedure as well as a long list of references." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012