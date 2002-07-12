Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions
2nd Edition
Authors: Alfred Hassner C Stumer
eBook ISBN: 9780080513348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080432601
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th July 2002
Page Count: 454
Alfred Hassner
Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.
Department of Chemistry, Bar-Ilan University, Israel
C Stumer
Department of Chemistry Bar-Ilan University Ramat-Gan Israel
