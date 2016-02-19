Organic Solid-State Chemistry—2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408702188, 9781483284699

Organic Solid-State Chemistry—2

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the 2n.d International Symposium on Organic Solid-State Chemistry

Editors: M. D. Cohen
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 230
Description

Organic Solid-State Chemistry–2 presents the solid state reactions in molecular crystals. This book discusses the correlations of the chemical structures of products from organic solid state reactions with the molecular packing in the reactant crystal structures. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the molecular behavior after the chemical transition state. This text then examines the electron paramagnetic resonance methods, which offer many features in connection with the study of chemical reactions in which a paramagnetic species is a product or a reactant. Other chapters consider the interpretation of radiationless transitions, thermal reactions, and photochemical decompositions and rearrangements. The final chapter deals with the experimental results concerning electron and hole production in anthracene crystals, with emphasis on the relevance of these studies to the fundamental question of the nature of the excess electron states in these low mobility crystals. This book is a valuable resource for solid state chemists, photochemists, spectroscopists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Plenary Lectures

Dedication

Foreword

X-Ray Studies of Reactions in Organic Solids

Electron Paramagnetic Resonance and Electron Nuclear Double Resonance of Chemically Reacting Triplet State Species in Single Organic Crystals

Relaxation Phenomena in Excited Molecules

Radiationless Transitions

Interaction of Chromophores in Monolayer Assemblies

Energy Trapping Processes in Aromatic Crystals

Electronic Spectra of Organic Solid Solutions: Effects of Lattice Disorder on Spectral Line Widths and Multiplicities

Magnetic Effects on Triplet Exciton Interactions

Charge-Carrier Injection Into Homo-Molecular Crystals

Electron and Hole Generation in Anthracene Crystals


Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483284699

About the Editor

M. D. Cohen

