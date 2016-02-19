Organic Scintillators and Scintillation Counting
1st Edition
Description
Organic Scintillation and Liquid Scintillation Counting covers the proceeding of The International Conference on Organic Scintillators and Liquid Scintillation Counting, which was held on July 7-10, 1970 at the University of California, San Francisco. This conference was held to discuss ideas concerned with the theory and physics of organic scintillators and the use of liquid scintillation for radioactivity measurement and other analytical applications.
This text discusses liquid scintillator solvents, the vacuum ultraviolet excited luminescence of organic systems, and the application of scintillation counters to the assay of bioluminescence. Also covered are topics such as scintillation decay and absolute efficiencies in organic liquid scintillators, dose rate saturation in plastic scintillators, and the mass measurements in a liquid scintillation spectrometer.
The book is recommended for physicists who would like to know more about the advancements in the field of organic and liquid scintillation and its applications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I. Special Papers
Liquid Scintillator Solvents
On an Empirical Correlation between Nuclear Geometry and Certain Spectroscopic Parameters of Aromatic Compounds
Vacuum Ultraviolet Excited Luminescence of Organic Systems: A Review
Techniques for the Study of Excimers
Picosecond Observations of Molecular Processes Using Laser Techniques
Oxygen Quenching of Electronically Excited Scintillators in Solution
Application of Scintillation Counters to the Assay of Bioluminescence
Radioassay of Infants, Adults, Large and Small Animals by Liquid Scintillation Counting
Comparative Studies on Sample Preparation Methods, Solutes, and Solvents for Liquid Scintillation Counting
Section II. Organic Scintillators
Part A. Theoretical
Scintillation Decay and Absolute Efficiencies in Organic Liquid Scintillators
Theoretical Calculations of Singlet-Singlet and Singlet-Triplet Radiative Lifetimes in Aromatic Hydrocarbons
From Ozone to the Peptide Linkage
Saturated Hydrocarbons as Donors in Electronic Energy Transfer Processes
Oxygen Quenching of Triplet States of Organic Phosphors in Dilute Solution
The Quantum Efficiency of Benzene as a Function of Temperature and Excitation Wavelength
Part B. Plastics
Effects of Pressure on the Energies of Low-Energy Singlet and Triplet States of Phenanthrene in Polymethylmetacrylate
Dose Rate Saturation in Plastic Scintillators
Light Transmission of Organic Scintillators
Part C. Energy Transfer and Excited State Reactions
Energy Transfer Studies on Bridged Molecules Containing p-Terphenyl
Population of Transfer States in Liquid Scintillators via a Temperature Study
The Photo-Oxidation of 2,5-Diphenyloxazole (PPO)
Excited State Formation in the Irradiation of 1,3-Cyclohexadiene
The Effect of Solvent Excimer Formation on the Process of Energy Transfer in Solution
Energy Transfer from Naphthalene to Other Organic Molecules in Liquid State under Ultraviolet Excitation
Part D. Quenching
The Effect of Oxygen on the Scintillation from Cyclohexane and Benzene Solutions of p-Terphenyl
Oxygen and Nitric Oxide Quenching of the Luminescence of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Quantitative Measurement of Oxygen Quenching Effect
Through Darkest Quench with Analyser and Camera
Mass Measurements in a Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer: Quantitation of Sulfhydryl Moieties by Color Quenching
A Stereochemical Approach to Self Quenching Studies in Some Bridged p-Quaterphenyl Systems
Solute Optimization
Part E. Lifetimes and Chemistry
Lifetime, Fluorescence Efficiency, and Scintillation Studies on Some Trans-1,2-Diarylethylenes
The Scintillation and Fluorescence Properties of 2-(4-Biphenylyl)-4, 5, 9, 10-Tetrahydropyrene and 2, 2'-Bi(4, 5, 9, 10-Tetrahydropyrene)
Scintillation Decay Times and Relative Sensitivities with Ultraviolet Laser Excitation
New Techniques for Measuring Light Output and Decay Times for Scintillators
Part F. Excitons
Remarks on Photoconductivity in Organic Crystals
The Magnetic Field Dependence of the Triplet-Triplet Fusion Rate Constant for Anthracene in Solution
Excitons on Linear Chains
Part G. Excimers, Delayed Fluorescence, Phosphorescence, and Excited States
Electronic Excited States and Molecular Luminescence of Some Photobiological Molecules
Excimers as Localized and Delocalized States in Organic Solids
Delayed Fluorescence and Double-Photon Absorption in Solutions of Some Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Multiple Resonance Techniques and the Spectroscopy of the Triplet State
Phosphorescence due to Crystalline Defects
Section III. Liquid Scintillation Counting
Part A. Biological
Study of the Use of Bio-Solve Solubilizer with Biologically Significant Samples
Thiopental Levels in Canine Plasma and Urine during the First Half-Hour Post-Injection Period as Determined by Liquid Scintillation Counting and Gas Chromatography
The Use of the Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer for Measuring NADH and FMN by the Photobacterium Luciferase and ATP by the Firefly Luciferase
Tritium Oxide Movement in Body Water of Healthy and Paralytic Men
Liquid Scintillation Counting of Biological Materials: I. Solubilized Whole Blood
The Use of Liquid Scintillation Counting Methods for Study of Protein Synthesis by Treponema Pallidum
The Role of Liquid Scintillation Counting in the Investigation of M99(Reckitt) - A Revolutionary Veterinary Drug
Local Absorption of Low Energy Betas by Solid Supports: A Problem in Heterogeneous Counting
Part B. Counting Techniques
Absolute Counting of Low Energy Beta Emitters Using Liquid Scintillation Counting Techniques
Radioactive Gas Assay with Solid Plastic Scintillators
Precision of Some Quench Correction Methods in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Exchange Reactions for the Determination of Low Levels of Tritium in Aqueous Samples
A New Gelifying Agent in Liquid Scintillation Counting
New Method of Micro-Liquid Scintillation Counting in Plastic Minibags for H3, C14, and P32 Samples: Part I
New Procedure of Micro-Solid Scintillation Counting on Fluor-Coated Glass-Fiber Support in Plastic Minibags for H3, C14, S35, and P32 Samples: Part II
Part C. Cerenkov Counting
Performance Parameters of Selected Waveshifting Compounds for Cerenkov Counting
Application of Cerenkov Counting to Ion Transport Studies in Plants
Part D. Computer Programming
Investigation of a Commercial Liquid Scintillation Counter-Computer (Packard Tri-Carb Model 3380-544)
A Versatile Computer Oriented Liquid Scintillation Counting System Using the Double Ratio Technique
Chemical vs. Color Quenching in Automatic External Standard Calibration: Application of Empirical Observations in a Computer Program
An ALGOL Computer Program for the Computation of Quench Correction by Remote Terminal Using Punched Paper Tape
Part E. Oxidation Techniques
Preparing Samples for Liquid Scintillation Counting with the Packard Sample Oxidizer
An Analytical Study of the Peterson Combustion Apparatus
Part F. Alpha Counting
Discrimination between Different Alpha- and Beta-Emitters in Liquid Scintillation Counting Systems
Liquid Scintillation Counting of Alpha Emitting Isotopes
Absolute High Accuracy Counting of Alpha Particles in the Presence of Beta Radiation
Combination of Liquid Scintillation Counting and Solvent Extraction
Liquid Scintillation Counting Techniques for the Higher Actinides
Determination of 239Pu and 241Am in Animal Tissues by Liquid Scintillation Spectrometry
Part G. Applications
Low-Level Liquid Scintillation Counting and Evaluation of Counting Solutions of 14C and 3H
Relation between the Counting Efficiency of Beta-Emitters and the Quencher Concentration
Electronic Rejection of Optical Crosstalk in a Twin Phototube Scintillation Counter
A Study of Liquid Scintillation Counting Processes Using the Spectrofluorescence Technique
A Study of the Radioassay of Some β-Emitting Isotopes in Wool
Beta Emittor Identification by Quench Analysis
An Accurate, High Efficiency Radioassay Procedure for Carbon14 and Tritium Compounds Separated by Silica Gel Thin Layer Chromatography
Subject Index
