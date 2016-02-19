Organic Polarographic Analysis
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry
Organic Polarographic Analysis deals with the applications of polarography in the analysis of organic compounds. The principles, techniques, and apparatus of organic polarography are discussed, and some selected examples of the applications of organic polarography in various fields of applied chemistry are presented. The direct methods in which the sample is simply dissolved in a suitable supporting electrolyte are also considered. This book consists of 11 chapters and opens with an overview of the basic principles of the polarographic method of analysis, as well as the different types of polarographic limiting currents and of electrode processes. The reader is then introduced to the instruments used in polarography, including the polarograph, dropping and reference electrodes, and electrolysis vessels. Experimental techniques in organic polarography are also described, along with some of its practical applications in fields such as pharmacy, medicine, and biochemistry. Subsequent chapters explore polarographic methods used in the analysis of organic substances, including direct and indirect methods of analysis; separation techniques; and the use of polarography in organic synthesis and isolation of natural products. This monograph is written primarily for organic and analytical chemists.
Preface
I. Introduction
1.1. Basic Principles
1.2. Types of Polarographic Limiting Currents
1.2.1. Diffusion Currents
1.2.2. Kinetic Currents
1.2.3. Catalytic Currents
1.2.4. Adsorption Currents
1.3. Characterization of the Different Types of the Electrode Processes
1.4. Other Types of Currents in Polarography
II. Polarographic Instrumentation
2.1. Dropping Electrode
2.2. Reference Electrode
2.3. Electrolysis Vessels
2.4. The Polarograph
2.5. Derivative and Subtractive Methods
2.6. Auxiliary Methods
2.6.1. Estimation of Reversibility
2.6.2. Proof of the Character of Polarographic Processes
2.6.3. Determination of the Number of Electrons Transferred in the Electrode Reaction
2.6.4. Identification of the Product of Electrode Processes
III. Experimental Techniques in Organic Polarography
3.1. Supporting Electrolyte
3.2. Removal of Oxygen
3.3. Recording of Polarographic Curves
3.4. The Measurement of the Limiting Current
3.5. Evaluation of the Wave-Height: Calibration Curve and Standard Addition Methods
3.6. Sensitivity and Accuracy of the Method
3.7. Measurement of Half-Wave Potentials
IV. Classification of Polarographic Methods for the Analyses of Organic Substances
4.1. Polarographically Active Substances
4.2. Surface Active Substances
4.3. Direct and Indirect Methods of Analysis
4.4. Elemental Analysis
4.5. Functional Analysis
V. Direct Methods of Polarographic Analysis
5.1. Examination of a Compound Not Previously Studied
5.2. Simultaneous Determination of Several Substances
VI. Indirect Methods
6.1. Transformations into Electroactive Form
6.1.1. Nitration
6.1.2. Nitrosation
6.1.3. Condensations
6.1.4. Additions
6.1.5. Substitutions
6.1.6. Oxidations
6.1.7. Complex Formation
6.1.8. Other Reactions
6.2. Concentration Change of Polarographically Active Substances
6.2.1. Condensations
6.2.2. Additions
6.2.3. Oxidations
6.2.4. Complex Formation
6.3. Polarometric (Amperometric) Titrations of Organic Compounds
6.3.1. Precipitation Reactions
6.3.2. Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
6.3.3. Coupling Reactions
6.3.4. Addition and Substitution Reactions
6.3.5. Soluble Complex Reactions
6.3.6. Condensations
VII. Separation Techniques
7.1. Precipitation and Complex Formation
7.2. Extraction
7.3. Distillation and Steam Distillation
7.4. Dialysis
7.5. Electrolysis
7.6. Chromatography
VIII. Practical Applications
8.1. Pharmacy
8.2. Medicine and Biochemistry
8.3. Agricultural and Food Chemistry
8.4. Purity of Technical Products
8.5. Petroleum and Fuels
8.6. Plastics
8.6.1. Monomers
8.6.2. Catalysts and Other Substances Present in Polymers
8.6.3. Polymers
8.6.4. Identification of Polymers
8.7. Explosives
8.8. Textile Industry
8.8.1. Cellulosic Fibers
8.8.2. Protein-Based Fibers
8.8.3. Dyeing Process
8.8.4. Auxiliary Materials
IX. Polarography in Organic Syntheses and Isolation of Natural Products
9.1. Preparative Electrochemistry
9.2. Applications in Organic Synthesis
9.3. Applications in the Isolation of Natural Products
X. Polarographic Analysis in the Study of Reaction Rates and Equilibria
10.1. Equilibrium Constants
10.2. Homogeneous Reactions in Solutions
10.3. Fast Reactions Accompanying the Electrode Process and Rates of Electrode Process Proper
XI. Effects of Structure; Polarography as a Tool in The Analysis of Structures of Organic Substances
11.1. Effects of Structure on Half-Wave Potentials
11.2. Structural Effects and Other Factors
11.3. Polarography as a Tool in the Analysis of the Structure of Organic Substances
11.4. Detection of Reactive Forms and Intermediates
11.4.1. Reactions in the Bulk of Solution
11.4.2. Chemical Reactions Accompanying the Electrode Process
11.4.3. Electrochemical Reactions
Literature Concerned with Organic Polarographic Analysis
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152271