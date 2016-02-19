Organic Photochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943200, 9780080984414

Organic Photochemistry

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Authors: Jacques Kagan
eBook ISBN: 9780080984414
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th February 1993
Page Count: 234
Description

Organic Photochemistry outlines the principles, techniques and well-known reactions occurring in organic molecules and also illustrates more complex photochemical transformations occurring in organic chemistry.

Many photochemical transformations convert simple molecules into extremely complex products with an ease not approached by the standard synthetic chemistry practiced in the laboratory. In the earlier chapters, the author outlines the principles, techniques and some of the well-known reactions occurring in organic molecules and later illustrates more complex photochemical transformations occuring in organic chemistry. Experimental techniques are included to encourage novices. Topics are emphasized where structural transformations can be formulated chemically. Practical applications are collected together. The book starts at a comfortably simple level with enough examples to provide an introduction to the diversity of photochemical reactions.

Key Features

  • Includes experimental techniques to encourage novices
  • Emphasizes topics where structural transformations can be formulated chemically
  • Collects and presents practical applications
  • Written in a simple style including enough examples to serve as an introduction to the diversity of photochemical reactions

Table of Contents

  1. The Fundamentals
    2. Techniques in Photochemistry
    3. Photochemistry of Alkenes
    4. Photochemistry of the Carbonyl Group
    5. Fragmentation Reactions
    6. Photochemistry with Oxygen
    7. Electron Transfer Reactions
    8. Selected Applications in Synthetic Chemistry
    9. Selected Applications in Biochemistry
    10. Selected Applications in Biology
    11. Selected Applications in Medicine
    12. Applied Photochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080984414

About the Author

Jacques Kagan

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago

