Organic Materials as Smart Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Polymeric micelles in biomedical science
2. Strategies for the Design and Synthesis of Pincer Based Dendrimer as Potentially Effective Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery
3. Physicochemical characterisation of PAMAM dendrimer as a multifunctional nanocarrier
4. Stimulus-responsive "smart" hydrogels as novel drug delivery systems
5. Cyclodextrin based nanoparticles
6. Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic Polymeric Nanoparticles: A Variety of Drug Delivery Applications
7. Physicochemical characterization of hydrophilic and hydrophobic polymeric nanoparticles in aqueous media
8. Current perspectives on drug release studies from polymeric nanoparticles
9. Impact of formulation variables on polyester based biodegradable nanoparticles' in-vitro/in-vivo efficacy
10. Natural polymers in the synthesis of hydrogels for temperature-triggered drug delivery
11. Mathematical models of drug release from degradable and non-degradable hydrogels
12. Polymeric hydrogels for contact lens-based ophthalmic drug delivery systems
13. Lipid based nanoparticles for dermal drug delivery
14. Lipid based nanoparticles for cancer diagnosis and therapy
15. Palm-based Nanoemulsions for Drug Delivery System
16. Molecular Organic Frameworks as the Novel Polymer Composites for Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications
17. Biodegradable Polyester Nanoparticles Based Drug Delivery Systems
Description
Organic Materials as Smart Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery presents the latest developments in the area of organic frameworks used in pharmaceutical nanotechnology. An up-to-date overview of organic smart nanocarriers is explored, along with the different types of nanocarriers, including polymeric micelles, cyclodextrins, hydrogels, lipid nanoparticles and nanoemlusions. Written by a diverse range of international academics, this book is a valuable reference for researchers in biomaterials, the pharmaceutical industry, and those who want to learn more about the current applications of organic smart nanocarriers.
Key Features
- Explores the most recent molecular- and structure-based applications of organic smart nanocarriers in drug delivery
- Highlights different smart nanocarriers and assesses their intricate organic structural properties for improving drug delivery
- Assesses how molecular organic frameworks lead to more effective drug delivery systems
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists, biomaterials scientists, toxicologists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 24th March 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136645
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136638
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania