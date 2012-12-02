Organic Functional Group Preparations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126186031, 9780080925585

Organic Functional Group Preparations

2nd Edition

Volume 3

Authors: Stanley Sandler Wolf Karo
eBook ISBN: 9780080925585
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126186031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 552
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
29100.00
24735.00
320.00
272.00
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
320.00
272.00
29100.00
24735.00
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume provides organic chemists with a convenient, up-to-date reference source on reliable preparative procedures for the most common functional groups. Preparations for each functional group have been subdivided into various reaction types.

Readership

Organic and medicinal chemists.

Table of Contents

Acetals and Ketals. Anhydrides. Monoalkyl Sulfates. Sulfenic Acids and Sulfenic Acid Derivatives. Isonitriles (Isocyanides). Amidines. Imides. Imidates. Nitrones. Hydroxylamines and Substituted Hydroxylamines. Oximes. Hydroxamic Acids. Thiohydroxamic Acids. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925585
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126186031

About the Author

Stanley Sandler

Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Elf Atochem North America

Wolf Karo

Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Polysciences Inc.

Reviews

@qu:...this volume is well produced and contains a wealth of information that makes it a useful reference work for the practising organic chemist. @source:--CANADIAN CHEMICAL NEWS @qu:...a useful work that will probably pay for itself in saved time. The experimental details described for representative preparations are particularly useful. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This book is a useful addition to the reference literature of synthetic organic chemistry. Its particular valuelies in its systematic approach to some rather unusual classes of compounds, which tend to be treated rather briefly elsewhere. @source:--ELECTRON MICROSCOPY REVIEW

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.