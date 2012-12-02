Organic Functional Group Preparations
2nd Edition
Volume 3
Description
This volume provides organic chemists with a convenient, up-to-date reference source on reliable preparative procedures for the most common functional groups. Preparations for each functional group have been subdivided into various reaction types.
Readership
Organic and medicinal chemists.
Table of Contents
Acetals and Ketals. Anhydrides. Monoalkyl Sulfates. Sulfenic Acids and Sulfenic Acid Derivatives. Isonitriles (Isocyanides). Amidines. Imides. Imidates. Nitrones. Hydroxylamines and Substituted Hydroxylamines. Oximes. Hydroxamic Acids. Thiohydroxamic Acids. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126186031
About the Author
Stanley Sandler
Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elf Atochem North America
Wolf Karo
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polysciences Inc.
Reviews
@qu:...this volume is well produced and contains a wealth of information that makes it a useful reference work for the practising organic chemist. @source:--CANADIAN CHEMICAL NEWS @qu:...a useful work that will probably pay for itself in saved time. The experimental details described for representative preparations are particularly useful. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:This book is a useful addition to the reference literature of synthetic organic chemistry. Its particular valuelies in its systematic approach to some rather unusual classes of compounds, which tend to be treated rather briefly elsewhere. @source:--ELECTRON MICROSCOPY REVIEW