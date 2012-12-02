Organic Functional Group Preparations
2nd Edition
Volume 1
Description
Organic Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume I: Organic Functional Group Preparations provides a convenient and useful source of reliable preparative procedures for the most common functional groups. This book discusses the preparations of each group that are subdivided into different reaction types, including elimination, condensation, and oxidation and reduction reactions.
Organized into 21 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the reduction methods that allow the preparation of hydrocarbon of known structure. This text then explores the acid-catalyzed of thermal elimination of water from alcohols, which is a common laboratory method for the preparation of olefins. Other chapters consider the two most significant synthetic methods for introducing an acetylenic group into the molecule, which involve the elimination of hydrogen halides. This book discusses as well the importance of oxidation reactions. The final chapter deals with sulfonation reactions.
This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
From the Preface to the First Edition
Chapter 1/Hydrocarbons (Paraffinic and Aromatic)
1. Introduction
2. Reduction Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Elimination Reactions
5. Dehydrogenations
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 2/Olefins
1. Introduction
2. Elimination Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Reduction Reactions
5. Isomerization Reactions
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 3/Acetylenes
1. Introduction
2. Elimination Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Oxidation Reactions
5. Rearrangement Reactions
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 4/Alcohols and Phenols
1. Introduction
2. Hydrolysis Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Reduction Reactions
5. Oxidation Reactions
6. Rearrangement Reactions
7. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 5/Ethers and Oxides
1. Introduction
2. Condensation Reactions
3. Elimination Reactions
4. Oxidation Reactions
5. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 6/Halides
1. Introduction
2. Condensation Reactions
3. Elimination and Cleavage Reactions
4. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 7/Aldehydes
1. Introduction
2. Oxidation Reactions
3. Reduction Reactions
4. Condensation Reactions
5. Elimination Reactions
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 8/Ketones
1. Introduction
2. Oxidation Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Elimination Reactions
5. Rearrangement Reactions
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 9/Carboxylic Acids
1. Introduction
2. Oxidation Reactions
3. Oxidation of Olefins
4. Oxidation of Ketones and Quinones
5. Bimolecular Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
6. Carbonation of Organometallic Reagents
7. Carboxylation of the Aromatic Nucleus
8. Condensation Reactions
9. Hydrolysis of Acid Derivatives
10. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 10/Esters
1. Introduction
2. Condensation Reactions
3. Oxidation Reactions
4. Reduction Reactions
5. Rearrangements
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 11/Amides
1. Introduction
2. Dehydration of Ammonium Salts
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Addition Reactions
5. Hydration Reactions with Nitriles
6. Oxidation Reactions
7. Reduction Reactions
8. Rearrangement Reactions
9. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 12/Cyanates, Isocyanates, Thiocyanates, and Isothiocyanates
1. Introduction
2. Cyanates
3. Isocyanates
4. Thiocyanates
5. Isothiocyanates
References
Chapter 13/Amines
1. Introduction
2. Condensation Reactions
3. Reduction Reactions
4. Rearrangement and Related Reactions
5. Miscellaneous Preparations
References
Chapter 14/Hydrazine Derivatives, Hydrazones, and Hydrazides
1. Introduction
2. Hydrazines
3. Hydrazones
4. Hydrazides
5. Miscellaneous Preparations
References
Chapter 15/Diazo and Diazonium Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Aliphatic Diazo Compounds
3. Aromatic Diazonium Salts
4. Miscellaneous Preparations of Diazo Componds
References
Chapter 16/Nitro Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Aliphatic Nitro Compounds
3. Aromatic Nitro Compounds
4. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 17/Nitriles (Cyanides)
1. Introduction
2. Elimination Reactions
3. Condensation Reactions
4. Oxidation Reactions
5. Reduction Reactions
6. Miscellaneous Reactions
References
Chapter 18/Mercaptans, Sulfides, and Disulfides
1. Introduction
2. Mercaptans (Thiols)
3. Sulfides
4. Disulfides
References
Chapter 19/Sulfoxides
1. Introduction
2. Oxidation Methods
3. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 20/Sulfones
1. Introduction
2. Oxidation Methods
3. Condensation Methods
4. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 21/Sulfonic Acids, Sulfonic Acid Derivatives, and Sulfinic Acids
1. Introduction
2. Sulfonic Acids
3. Derivatives of Sulfonic Acids
4. Sulfinic Acids
5. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Index
