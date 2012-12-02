Organic Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume I: Organic Functional Group Preparations provides a convenient and useful source of reliable preparative procedures for the most common functional groups. This book discusses the preparations of each group that are subdivided into different reaction types, including elimination, condensation, and oxidation and reduction reactions.

Organized into 21 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the reduction methods that allow the preparation of hydrocarbon of known structure. This text then explores the acid-catalyzed of thermal elimination of water from alcohols, which is a common laboratory method for the preparation of olefins. Other chapters consider the two most significant synthetic methods for introducing an acetylenic group into the molecule, which involve the elimination of hydrogen halides. This book discusses as well the importance of oxidation reactions. The final chapter deals with sulfonation reactions.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists and research workers.