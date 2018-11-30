Organic Farming
1st Edition
Global Perspectives and Methods
Description
Organic Farming: Global Perspectives and Methods explores the core definition and concepts of organic farming in sustainability, its influence on the ecosystem, the significance of seed, soil management, water management, weed management, the significance of microorganisms in organic farming, livestock management, and waste management. The book provides readers with a basic idea of organic farming that presents advancements in the field and insights on the future. Written by a team of global experts, and with the aim of providing a current understanding of organic farming, this resource is valuable for researchers, graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows from academia and research institutions.
Key Features
- Presents the basic principles of organic farming and sustainable development
- Discusses the role of soil in organic agriculture
- Addresses various strategies in seed processing and seed storing, seed bed preparation, watering of seeds and seed quality improvement
- Includes updated information on organic fertilizers and their preparation techniques
Readership
Researchers, post-doctoral fellows, academicians and industry related to agriculture, farming
Table of Contents
1. Contribution of Organic Farming Towards Global Food Security: An Overview
2. Fertilizer Management Strategies for Enhancing Nutrient use Efficiency and Sustainable Wheat Production
3. Pest Control
4. Fertilizers: Need for New Strategies
5. Integrated Weed Management in Organic Farming
6. Role of Microorganisms (Mycorrhizae) in Organic Farming
7. No-Till Organic Farming may be Possible with a System Approach
8. Interactions Between Flowering Plants and Arthropods in Organic Agroecosystems: A Review and a Case Study
9. Fertilizer Management Strategies for Sustainable Rice Production
10. Future Perspective in Organic Farming Fertilization: Management and Product
11. Understanding Organic Agriculture Through a Legal Perspective
12. Bioenergy Production and Organic Agriculture
13. The Potential of Agro-Ecological Properties in Fulfilling The Promise of Organic Farming: A Case Study of Bean Root Rots and Yields in Iran
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132739
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132722
About the Editor
Sarath Chandran
Dr. Sarath Chandran is currently involved with the various projects of Inter University Centre for Organic Farming (IUCOFSA) which involve (a) Synthesis of biogas, biofuel and bio fertilizer using water hyacinth- funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India, a study on the Use of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for the detection, estimation and removal of pesticides from farmland- Project funded by Kerala State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) and a study on Converting abandoned wetland as productive land: a “live laboratory” model for sustainable agriculture- project funded by the Government of Kerala.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India, School of Sciences, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Victoria and International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Unni M.R
Dr. Sri. M.R. Unni, Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Priyadharshini Hills, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Inter University Center for Organic Farming and Sustainable Agriculture, Mahatma Gandhi University, Registrar, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is the Director of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, CRSI medal and Sukumar Maithy award. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Professor Thomas has published over 720 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 54 books published by Royal Society, Wiley, Wood head, Elsevier, CRC Press, Springer, Nova etc. He is the inventor of 4 patents. Prof. Thomas has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has already supervised 74 Ph.D theses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founder Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India