Organic Farming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128132722, 9780128132739

Organic Farming

1st Edition

Global Perspectives and Methods

Editors: Sarath Chandran Unni M.R Sabu Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780128132739
Paperback ISBN: 9780128132722
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th November 2018
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
322.68
274.28
250.00
212.50
220.00
187.00
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
230.00
195.50
300.00
255.00
419.94
356.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Organic Farming: Global Perspectives and Methods explores the core definition and concepts of organic farming in sustainability, its influence on the ecosystem, the significance of seed, soil management, water management, weed management, the significance of microorganisms in organic farming, livestock management, and waste management. The book provides readers with a basic idea of organic farming that presents advancements in the field and insights on the future. Written by a team of global experts, and with the aim of providing a current understanding of organic farming, this resource is valuable for researchers, graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows from academia and research institutions.

Key Features

  • Presents the basic principles of organic farming and sustainable development
  • Discusses the role of soil in organic agriculture
  • Addresses various strategies in seed processing and seed storing, seed bed preparation, watering of seeds and seed quality improvement
  • Includes updated information on organic fertilizers and their preparation techniques

Readership

Researchers, post-doctoral fellows, academicians and industry related to agriculture, farming

Table of Contents

1. Contribution of Organic Farming Towards Global Food Security: An Overview
2. Fertilizer Management Strategies for Enhancing Nutrient use Efficiency and Sustainable Wheat Production
3. Pest Control
4. Fertilizers: Need for New Strategies
5. Integrated Weed Management in Organic Farming
6. Role of Microorganisms (Mycorrhizae) in Organic Farming
7. No-Till Organic Farming may be Possible with a System Approach
8. Interactions Between Flowering Plants and Arthropods in Organic Agroecosystems: A Review and a Case Study
9. Fertilizer Management Strategies for Sustainable Rice Production
10. Future Perspective in Organic Farming Fertilization: Management and Product
11. Understanding Organic Agriculture Through a Legal Perspective
12. Bioenergy Production and Organic Agriculture
13. The Potential of Agro-Ecological Properties in Fulfilling The Promise of Organic Farming: A Case Study of Bean Root Rots and Yields in Iran

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128132739
Paperback ISBN:
9780128132722

About the Editor

Sarath Chandran

Dr. Sarath Chandran is currently involved with the various projects of Inter University Centre for Organic Farming (IUCOFSA) which involve (a) Synthesis of biogas, biofuel and bio fertilizer using water hyacinth- funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), India, a study on the Use of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for the detection, estimation and removal of pesticides from farmland- Project funded by Kerala State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) and a study on Converting abandoned wetland as productive land: a “live laboratory” model for sustainable agriculture- project funded by the Government of Kerala.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India, School of Sciences, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Victoria and International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India

Unni M.R

Dr. Sri. M.R. Unni, Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Priyadharshini Hills, Kottayam, Kerala, India

Affiliations and Expertise

Inter University Center for Organic Farming and Sustainable Agriculture, Mahatma Gandhi University, Registrar, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India

Sabu Thomas

Professor Thomas is the Director of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, CRSI medal and Sukumar Maithy award. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Professor Thomas has published over 720 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 54 books published by Royal Society, Wiley, Wood head, Elsevier, CRC Press, Springer, Nova etc. He is the inventor of 4 patents. Prof. Thomas has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has already supervised 74 Ph.D theses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founder Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.