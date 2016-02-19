Organic Chemistry in Action, Volume 41
1st Edition
The Design of Organic Synthesis
Description
Contrary to all other books in the field of organic synthesis, this volume combines Corey's methodology, which is based on the concept of synthon and retrosynthetic analysis, with Evans' methodology based on the `Lapworth model' of alternating polarities. Using this approach, the formation of carbon-carbon bonds and the manipulation of functional groups are treated together, whereas the stereochemical aspects are considered separately. Emphasis is laid on the importance of rigid structures, whether in the starting materials, the synthetic intermediates or the transition states, as a means of controlling the stereochemistry of the organic compounds.
Enclosed with the book is a copy of a miniprogram (CHAOS) for an IBM PC, or fully compatible computers, which is an interactive program, affording the beginner a fast and easy way of learning, exploring and looking for new synthetic schemes of molecules of moderate complexity. As a textbook on organic synthesis, this volume will be of immense value at university level.
@from:G. Pattenden @qu:...Serratosa's book does contain some new innovations for teaching the difficult subject of the design of synthesis, and I will certainly use some of these features in my own classrooms. @source:Chemistry in Britain
F. Serratosa Author
Formerly at the University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain (Part A)