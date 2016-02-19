Organic Chemistry in Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444883452, 9781483290928

Organic Chemistry in Action, Volume 41

1st Edition

The Design of Organic Synthesis

Authors: F. Serratosa
eBook ISBN: 9781483290928
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th June 1990
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Heuristics and organic synthesis. Pure Substances. Chapter 2. The reactivity of organic molecules. Chapter 3. Methodologies. Chapter 4. Synthetic structural analysis. Simplification. Heterolytic disconnections: Heuristic principles. Chapter 5. Synthesis of dissonant systems. Chapter 6. Cyclic and polycyclic systems. Chapter 7. Systems with unusual structural features: Quaternary carbon atoms, medium-sized rings and bridged systems. Chapter 8. Stereochemical control in cyclic and polycyclic systems. Chapter 9. Acyclic diastereoselection. Chapter 10. Organic synthesis. Concluding remarks. Chapter 11. Computer-assisted organic synthesis. Chapter 12. Selected organic syntheses. Appendix 1. Graph theory. Molecular complexity indices. Appendix 2. CHAOS: Instruction manual. Appendix 3. CHAOS: Disconnection Groups. Appendix 4. Suggested exercises to be solved by CHAOS. Subject index.

Description

Contrary to all other books in the field of organic synthesis, this volume combines Corey's methodology, which is based on the concept of synthon and retrosynthetic analysis, with Evans' methodology based on the `Lapworth model' of alternating polarities. Using this approach, the formation of carbon-carbon bonds and the manipulation of functional groups are treated together, whereas the stereochemical aspects are considered separately. Emphasis is laid on the importance of rigid structures, whether in the starting materials, the synthetic intermediates or the transition states, as a means of controlling the stereochemistry of the organic compounds.

Enclosed with the book is a copy of a miniprogram (CHAOS) for an IBM PC, or fully compatible computers, which is an interactive program, affording the beginner a fast and easy way of learning, exploring and looking for new synthetic schemes of molecules of moderate complexity. As a textbook on organic synthesis, this volume will be of immense value at university level.

@from:G. Pattenden @qu:...Serratosa's book does contain some new innovations for teaching the difficult subject of the design of synthesis, and I will certainly use some of these features in my own classrooms. @source:Chemistry in Britain

F. Serratosa Author

Formerly at the University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain (Part A)

