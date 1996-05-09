Organic Chemistry in Action, Volume 51

Part A. The Design of Organic Synthesis

Heuristics and Organic Synthesis

Pure substances

References

Appendix A-1. Graph theory

Molecular Complexity Indices

References

The Reactivity of Organic Molecules

References

Methodologies

Synthesis tree

References

Synthetic Structural Analysis

Simplification. Heterolytic Disconnections: Heuristic Principles

References

Synthesis of Dissonant Systems. References

Monocyclic and Polycyclic Systems

References

Systems with Unusual Structural Features: Quaternary Carbon Atoms, Medium-sized Rings and Bridged Systems

References

Stereochemical Control in Monocyclic and Polycyclic Systems

References

Acyclic Stereoselection

I. Stereocontrolled Aldol Condensations. References

Acyclic Stereoselection

II. Asymmetric Epoxidation and Dihydroxylation of Olefinic Double Bonds

References

Chirality in Nature and Industry: The Present and the Future

Enzymes and Antibodies. References

Control Elements

Summary

References

Selected Organic Syntheses

References

Part B. Computer-Assisted Organic Synthesis

Computers, Computation, Computerisation and Artificial Intelligence, the "Exploration Tree"

References

Appendix: B-1. UGI's Theory of Chemical Constitution: EROS and IGOR

Appendix B-2. Instructions for the Use of the Chaos and Chaosbase Programs

Appendix B-3. Chaos: Tables of Disconnection Groups

Appendix B-4 Suggested Exercises to be Solved by Chaos