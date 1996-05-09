Organic Chemistry in Action, Volume 51
2nd Edition
The Design of Organic Synthesis
Table of Contents
Part A. The Design of Organic Synthesis
Heuristics and Organic Synthesis
Pure substances
References
Appendix A-1. Graph theory
Molecular Complexity Indices
References
The Reactivity of Organic Molecules
References
Methodologies
Synthesis tree
References
Synthetic Structural Analysis
Simplification. Heterolytic Disconnections: Heuristic Principles
References
Synthesis of Dissonant Systems. References
Monocyclic and Polycyclic Systems
References
Systems with Unusual Structural Features: Quaternary Carbon Atoms, Medium-sized Rings and Bridged Systems
References
Stereochemical Control in Monocyclic and Polycyclic Systems
References
Acyclic Stereoselection
I. Stereocontrolled Aldol Condensations. References
Acyclic Stereoselection
II. Asymmetric Epoxidation and Dihydroxylation of Olefinic Double Bonds
References
Chirality in Nature and Industry: The Present and the Future
Enzymes and Antibodies. References
Control Elements
Summary
References
Selected Organic Syntheses
References
Part B. Computer-Assisted Organic Synthesis
Computers, Computation, Computerisation and Artificial Intelligence, the "Exploration Tree"
References
Appendix: B-1. UGI's Theory of Chemical Constitution: EROS and IGOR
Appendix B-2. Instructions for the Use of the Chaos and Chaosbase Programs
Appendix B-3. Chaos: Tables of Disconnection Groups
Appendix B-4 Suggested Exercises to be Solved by Chaos
Description
The first edition of this book was welcomed with great enthusiasm by teachers and students. It therefore seemed opportune to publish a second, revised, updated and extended edition. Unfortunately, Professor Fèlix Serratosa died before he could complete this task. Some new material has been added, the more significant changes being:. The book has been restructured into two well-differentiated sections: Part A, dealing with conventional organic synthesis, and Part B, devoted exclusively to computer-assisted organic synthesis and based on the former Chapter 11 and Appendices 2, 3 and 4 of the first edition. As decided in advance, Part B was to be the sole responsibility of Dr. Josep Xicart, who prepared the first versions of the CHAOS (Computerisation and Heuristics Applied to Organic Synthesis) program under the direction of Professor Serratosa.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 539
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 9th May 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538143
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444819352
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
F. Serratosa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly at the University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain (Part A)
J. Xicart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain (Part B)