Organ Repair and Regeneration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194515

Organ Repair and Regeneration

1st Edition

Preserving Organs in the Regenerative Medicine Era

Editors: Giuseppe Orlando Shaf Keshavjee
Paperback ISBN: 9780128194515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 350
Description

Organ Repair conceptualizes the idea that the modern approach to organ preservation is, ante literam, a form of organ repair and regeneration which, per se, is referred to as a field of health sciences laying under the umbrella of regenerative medicine. This book demonstrates the merging of regenerative medicine and organ transplantation. Recent research shows that organ transplantation in its new phase is very much regenerative medicine-based.

The volume will encompass all organs from kidneys, to lungs, liver, pancreas, intestines and beyond. Chapters will cover pathophysiology of ischemia-reperfusion, repairing organs with MSC, repairing cardiac allografts in situ and so much more. The contributors are leaders in the field and upon publication the book will be the first of its kind available.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of organ preservation, repair and regeneration
  • Addresses repair of organs that experience an Ischemia/Reperfusion (I/R) injury, that are intended for transplantation, and the specific issues related to each organ: kidney, pancreas, liver, heart, and lung
  • Editors and authors are physicians, surgeons and researchers in the field of organ transplantation and regenerative medicine

Readership

Physician, surgeons and PhD’s in the field of organ transplantation and regenerative medicine, as well as anyone interested in organ preservation techniques, as well as anyone interested in organ preservation techniques

Table of Contents

  1. Pathophysiology of Ischemia-Reperfusion 
    Natasha Rogers, Wayne Hawthorne, Jennifer Li
    2. Marginal Organs Repair: From Vision to Every Day Clinical Practice
    Robert Porte
    3. Assessing and reconditioning kidneys using normothermic machine perfusion 
    Michael Nicholson
    4. Autologous cells for renal allograft repair  
    Mark Clancy
    5. Repairing organs with MSC  
    Lauren Brasile
    6. Repairing the marginal pancreas
    Wayne Hawthorne
    7. Assessment of marginal Liver grafts during machine perfusion- How far can we go? 
    Markus Selzner
    8. RNA interference in organ transplantation: next generation medicine? 
    Paulo Martins
    9. Repairing cardiac allografts on ex situ perfusion devices   
    Peter Macdonald
    10. Repairing cardiac allografts in situ
    Stephen Large, Simon Messer, Oscar Zou
    11. VCA Organ Repair: possibilities and next steps 
    Korkut Uygun
    12. Implementing the Vision: The Organ Repair Center 
    Shaf Keshavjee
    13. Mitochondria Transplantation in Organ Damage and Repair 
    Benedetta Bussolati
    14. Conclusion
    Giuseppe Orlando

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194515

About the Editors

Giuseppe Orlando

Giuseppe Orlando, MD, PhD, Marie Curie Fellow, is an Associate Professor and a kidney and pancreas transplant surgeon scientist at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston Salem, USA. His research aims at developing platforms for the bioengineering and regeneration of transplantable organs, and at developing therapies to enhance the innate ability of the human body to repair itself after damage. His literature output aims at bridging organ transplantation to regenerative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Transplantation, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Shaf Keshavjee

Dr. Shaf Keshavjee completed his medical training at the University of Toronto in 1985, and subsequently trained in General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at the University of Toronto followed by fellowship training at Harvard University and the University of London for airway surgery and heart-lung transplantation, respectively. He currently leads a team whose studies in transplantation will have a significant impact on treatment outcomes for patients with lung disease at UHN and around the world. Dr. Keshavjee was appointed UHN's Surgeon-in-Chief in 2010. An integral part of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at UHN, Dr. Keshavjee has taken on leadership roles in all facets of this specialized area of care: as a skilled surgeon and Director of the Toronto Lung Transplant Program; and as a researcher and Director of the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratories. To improve lung function after transplantation, Dr. Keshavjee has developed a lung preservation solution to preserve donor lungs en route to transplant. This solution has become the standard technique used by transplantation programs around the world. Dr.Keshavjee has further attracted worldwide attention for his pioneering research to recondition and repair injured human donor lungs using a combination the Toronto XVIVO Lung Perfusion System, making them suitable for transplantation into patients and enhancing the number of donor lungs that are available. Dr. Keshavjee has served on the Board of Directors of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, The Canadian Society of Transplantation and on the Governing Council of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery. He has received numerous awards for his continuing contributions to his field, including the George Armstrong Peters Young Investigator Award, Canada's Top 40 Under 40Award, the Colin Woolf Award for Excellence in Continuing Medical Education and the highest award for research achievement in the Department of Surgery: the Lister Prize in Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON Canada

