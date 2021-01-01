Organ Repair and Regeneration
1st Edition
Preserving Organs in the Regenerative Medicine Era
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Organ Repair conceptualizes the idea that the modern approach to organ preservation is, ante literam, a form of organ repair and regeneration which, per se, is referred to as a field of health sciences laying under the umbrella of regenerative medicine. This book demonstrates the merging of regenerative medicine and organ transplantation. Recent research shows that organ transplantation in its new phase is very much regenerative medicine-based.
The volume will encompass all organs from kidneys, to lungs, liver, pancreas, intestines and beyond. Chapters will cover pathophysiology of ischemia-reperfusion, repairing organs with MSC, repairing cardiac allografts in situ and so much more. The contributors are leaders in the field and upon publication the book will be the first of its kind available.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of organ preservation, repair and regeneration
- Addresses repair of organs that experience an Ischemia/Reperfusion (I/R) injury, that are intended for transplantation, and the specific issues related to each organ: kidney, pancreas, liver, heart, and lung
- Editors and authors are physicians, surgeons and researchers in the field of organ transplantation and regenerative medicine
Readership
Physician, surgeons and PhD’s in the field of organ transplantation and regenerative medicine, as well as anyone interested in organ preservation techniques, as well as anyone interested in organ preservation techniques
Table of Contents
- Pathophysiology of Ischemia-Reperfusion
Natasha Rogers, Wayne Hawthorne, Jennifer Li
2. Marginal Organs Repair: From Vision to Every Day Clinical Practice
Robert Porte
3. Assessing and reconditioning kidneys using normothermic machine perfusion
Michael Nicholson
4. Autologous cells for renal allograft repair
Mark Clancy
5. Repairing organs with MSC
Lauren Brasile
6. Repairing the marginal pancreas
Wayne Hawthorne
7. Assessment of marginal Liver grafts during machine perfusion- How far can we go?
Markus Selzner
8. RNA interference in organ transplantation: next generation medicine?
Paulo Martins
9. Repairing cardiac allografts on ex situ perfusion devices
Peter Macdonald
10. Repairing cardiac allografts in situ
Stephen Large, Simon Messer, Oscar Zou
11. VCA Organ Repair: possibilities and next steps
Korkut Uygun
12. Implementing the Vision: The Organ Repair Center
Shaf Keshavjee
13. Mitochondria Transplantation in Organ Damage and Repair
Benedetta Bussolati
14. Conclusion
Giuseppe Orlando
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194515
About the Editors
Giuseppe Orlando
Giuseppe Orlando, MD, PhD, Marie Curie Fellow, is an Associate Professor and a kidney and pancreas transplant surgeon scientist at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston Salem, USA. His research aims at developing platforms for the bioengineering and regeneration of transplantable organs, and at developing therapies to enhance the innate ability of the human body to repair itself after damage. His literature output aims at bridging organ transplantation to regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Section of Transplantation, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Shaf Keshavjee
Dr. Shaf Keshavjee completed his medical training at the University of Toronto in 1985, and subsequently trained in General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at the University of Toronto followed by fellowship training at Harvard University and the University of London for airway surgery and heart-lung transplantation, respectively. He currently leads a team whose studies in transplantation will have a significant impact on treatment outcomes for patients with lung disease at UHN and around the world. Dr. Keshavjee was appointed UHN’s Surgeon-in-Chief in 2010. An integral part of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at UHN, Dr. Keshavjee has taken on leadership roles in all facets of this specialized area of care: as a skilled surgeon and Director of the Toronto Lung Transplant Program; and as a researcher and Director of the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratories. To improve lung function after transplantation, Dr. Keshavjee has developed a lung preservation solution to preserve donor lungs en route to transplant. This solution has become the standard technique used by transplantation programs around the world. Dr.Keshavjee has further attracted worldwide attention for his pioneering research to recondition and repair injured human donor lungs using a combination the Toronto XVIVO Lung Perfusion System, making them suitable for transplantation into patients and enhancing the number of donor lungs that are available. Dr. Keshavjee has served on the Board of Directors of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, The Canadian Society of Transplantation and on the Governing Council of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery. He has received numerous awards for his continuing contributions to his field, including the George Armstrong Peters Young Investigator Award, Canada’s Top 40 Under 40Award, the Colin Woolf Award for Excellence in Continuing Medical Education and the highest award for research achievement in the Department of Surgery: the Lister Prize in Surgery.Dr. Shaf Keshavjee completed his medical training at the University of Toronto in 1985, and subsequently trained in General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at the University of Toronto followed by fellowship training at Harvard University and the University of London for airway surgery and heart-lung transplantation, respectively. He currently leads a team whose studies in transplantation will have a significant impact on treatment outcomes for patients with lung disease at UHN and around the world. Dr. Keshavjee was appointed UHN’s Surgeon-in-Chief in 2010. An integral part of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at UHN, Dr. Keshavjee has taken on leadership roles in all facets of this specialized area of care: as a skilled surgeon and Director of the Toronto Lung Transplant Program; and as a researcher and Director of the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratories. To improve lung function after transplantation, Dr. Keshavjee has developed a lung preservation solution to preserve donor lungs en route to transplant. This solution has become the standard technique used by transplantation programs around the world. Dr.Keshavjee has further attracted worldwide attention for his pioneering research to recondition and repair injured human donor lungs using a combination the Toronto XVIVO Lung Perfusion System, making them suitable for transplantation into patients and enhancing the number of donor lungs that are available. Dr. Keshavjee has served on the Board of Directors of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, The Canadian Society of Transplantation and on the Governing Council of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery. He has received numerous awards for his continuing contributions to his field, including the George Armstrong Peters Young Investigator Award, Canada’s Top 40 Under 40Award, the Colin Woolf Award for Excellence in Continuing Medical Education and the highest award for research achievement in the Department of Surgery: the Lister Prize in Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.