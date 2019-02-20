Organ Development, Volume 132
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Chasing Mavericks: The quest for defining developmental waves of hematopoiesis
Taylor Cool and E. Camilla Forsberg
2. Signals and forces shaping organogenesis of the small intestine
Sha Wang, Katherine D. Walton and Deborah L. Gumucio
3. Consider the lung as a sensory organ: A tip from pulmonary neuroendocrine cells
Ankur Garg, Pengfei Sui, Jamie M. Verheyden, Lisa R. Young and Xin Sun
4. Molecular regulation of mammalian hepatic architecture
Stacey S. Huppert and Makiko Iwafuchi-Doi
5. Connecting muscle development, birth defects, and evolution: An essential role for muscle connective tissue
Elizabeth M. Sefton and Gabrielle Kardon
6. Vascularizing organogenesis: Lessons from developmental biology and implications for regenerative medicine
Edward Daniel and Ondine Cleaver
7. Pancreas organogenesis: The interplay between surrounding microenvironment(s) and epithelium-intrinsic factors
Corinna Cozzitorto and Francesca M. Spagnoli
8. Gametogenesis: A journey from inception to conception
Hailey Larose, Adrienne Niederriter Shami, Haley Abbott, Gabriel Manske, Lei Lei and Saher Sue Hammoud
9. Genetics of scapula and pelvis development: An evolutionary perspective
Mariel Young, Licia Selleri and Terence D. Capellini
10. Eye organogenesis: A hierarchical view of ocular development
Joel B. Miesfeld and Nadean L. Brown
11. Fluid forces shape the embryonic heart: Insights from zebrafish
Pragya Sidhwani and Deborah Yelon
12. New perspectives on the mechanisms establishing the dorsal-ventral axis of the spinal cord
Madeline G. Andrews, Jennifer Kong, Bennett G. Novitch and Samantha J. Butler
13. Development, repair, and regeneration of the limb musculoskeletal system
Jane Y. Song, Kyriel M. Pineault and Deneen M. Wellik
Description
Organ Development, Volume 132, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapter written by an international board of authors. This volume highlights cogent reviews of the development, maintenance and regeneration/repair of several organ systems, from eye to kidney, to the musculoskeletal system. Many reviews highlight new techniques or technologies that are currently pushing the field. The role of both embryonic and adult stem cells are highlighted and senior authors are all women scientists.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of author
- Presents the latest release in this series
- Updated release includes the latest information on organ development
Readership
Researchers in cell, molecular, developmental and evolutionary biology and in genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 20th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104903
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128104897
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Deneen Wellik Serial Volume Editor
Deneen Wellik, PhD, is a Professor at the University of Michigan Medical School. Dr. Wellik did her undergraduate work at Washington University in St. Louis, received her PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with Dr. Hector DeLuca, PhD and performed postdoctoral research at the University of Utah with Dr. Mario Capecchi, PhD before starting her independent laboratory in 2003. For more than 20 years, Dr. Wellik and her laboratory has been investigating the role of Hox genes in various aspects of organogenesis. While initial work from her laboratory focused on embryonic roles, significant attention has now turned to postnatal and adult roles for these genes in regeneration and repair. She also serves as the director of the Center for Organogenesis at the University of Michigan. This interdisciplinary center has more than 140 members across four schools and 26 departments, highlighting the importance of organogenesis in many aspects of human health and disease. In this capacity, she directs an NIH supported Training Program in Organogenesis and directs a course, Organogenesis: Stem Cells in Development to Regenerative Biology. She has also served as an Lead Instructor at the Cold Spring Harbor summer course, Mouse Development, Stem Cells and Cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan Medical Center, USA