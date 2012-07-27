Orexin/Hypocretin System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594891, 9780444594907

Orexin/Hypocretin System, Volume 198

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Anantha Shekhar
eBook ISBN: 9780444594907
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594891
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2012
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
199.00
169.15
279.04
237.18
288.00
244.80
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
279.04
237.18
170.00
144.50
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Many faces of orexin/hypocretin

Chapter 2. Overview of orexin/hypocretin system

Introduction

Discovery of orexin/hypocretin

Loss of orexin signaling causes narcolepsy

Orexin neurons as stabilizer of sleep/wakefulness states

Integrative physiology of orexin system

Clinical perspectives

Chapter 3. Hypocretins and the neurobiology of sleep–wake mechanisms

Introduction

Discovery and properties of the hypocretins

Loss of function

Hypocretin neuronal activity

Arousal circuits modulated by the hypocretins

The hypocretins as an integrator circuit in arousal

Chapter 4. Respiration and autonomic regulation and orexin

Introduction

Orexins and breathing

Orexins and blood pressure

Orexins and thermoregulation

Development of the orexin system

Concluding remarks

Chapter 5. Orexins, feeding, and energy balance

Introduction

Functional neuroanatomy of the orexin system

Activity of orexin neurons

Orexin neurons and regulation of food intake

Orexin and regulation of energy homeostasis

Effects of orexin on autonomic nervous system

Concluding remarks

Chapter 6. Orexin and natural reward

Introduction

Orexin, feeding, and energy homeostasis

Orexin and food motivation and reward

Orexin and other naturally rewarding behaviors

Orexin and maternal behavior

Orexin and sexual performance and motivation

Orexin and sexual reward

Conclusions

Chapter 7. Multiple roles for orexin/hypocretin in addiction

Introduction and overview

Animal models of addiction

Orexin roles in drug seeking

Brain circuits underlying orexin modulation of drug seeking

Behavioral pharmacology of orexin

Reconciling orexin’s roles in appetitive motivation versus stress

Future directions and clinical usefulness of modulating orexin

Chapter 8. Hypocretin modulation of drug-induced synaptic plasticity

Introduction

Reciprocal innervation of the hypocretin and dopamine systems

Hypocretin-1 and synaptic plasticity in the mesolimbic dopamine system

Hypocretin-2 and plasticity of the mesolimbic dopamine system

Hypocretin-1 and drug-induced synaptic plasticity of VTA dopamine neurons

Drug-induced plasticity of hypocretin neurons

Conclusions and future directions

Note added in Proof

Chapter 9. Orexin, stress, and anxiety/panic states

Orexin/hypocretin discovery and loss of function linked to narcolepsy

Neuroanatomical evidence supporting a role for orexin/hypocretin involvement in anxiety and panic

Orexin role in mobilizing an integrative anxiety–panic response

Translational studies linking a hyperactive ORX system to anxiety and panic states

Concluding remarks

Chapter 10. Orexin receptors as therapeutic drug targets

Introduction: A model for the development of targeted small-molecule CNS therapies

Pharmacology of orexin neuropeptides and their receptors

Therapeutic opportunities for orexin receptor modulators

Discovery of selective and dual orexin receptor antagonists and agonists

Concluding remarks

Subject Index

Volume in series

Description

Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research. Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered. All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist.

Key Features

  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation, and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444594907
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444594891

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Anantha Shekhar Serial Volume Editor

Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD, is a distinguished professor of psychiatry, neurobiology and pharmacology at Indiana University and holds the August M. Watanabe Chair of Medical Research, Professor of Psychiatry. He has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for his basic, clinical and translational research since 1989. Dr. Shekhar leads a successful basic and clinical research programs in the areas of stress, anxiety and neuropsychiatric disorders. A number of grants from the National Institutes of Health, private foundations, and commercial collaborations currently support his research. He has authored over 200 peer reviewed publications. He has received several university and national awards and has been a member and chair of several NIH study sections. He has also served as a member of the Board of Scientific Advisors for the National Institute of Mental Health. He has served as the president of the Society of Clinical and Translational Sciences and the president of the Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences. He currently serves as a member of the Advisory Council for National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences (NCATS) of the NIH and a member of the Board of Governors for the Cures Acceleration Network (CAN) at the NIH.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, Distingushed Professor and Executive Associate Dean for Research Affairs, Indiana University School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.