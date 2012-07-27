Orexin/Hypocretin System, Volume 198
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Many faces of orexin/hypocretin
Chapter 2. Overview of orexin/hypocretin system
Introduction
Discovery of orexin/hypocretin
Loss of orexin signaling causes narcolepsy
Orexin neurons as stabilizer of sleep/wakefulness states
Integrative physiology of orexin system
Clinical perspectives
Chapter 3. Hypocretins and the neurobiology of sleep–wake mechanisms
Introduction
Discovery and properties of the hypocretins
Loss of function
Hypocretin neuronal activity
Arousal circuits modulated by the hypocretins
The hypocretins as an integrator circuit in arousal
Chapter 4. Respiration and autonomic regulation and orexin
Introduction
Orexins and breathing
Orexins and blood pressure
Orexins and thermoregulation
Development of the orexin system
Concluding remarks
Chapter 5. Orexins, feeding, and energy balance
Introduction
Functional neuroanatomy of the orexin system
Activity of orexin neurons
Orexin neurons and regulation of food intake
Orexin and regulation of energy homeostasis
Effects of orexin on autonomic nervous system
Concluding remarks
Chapter 6. Orexin and natural reward
Introduction
Orexin, feeding, and energy homeostasis
Orexin and food motivation and reward
Orexin and other naturally rewarding behaviors
Orexin and maternal behavior
Orexin and sexual performance and motivation
Orexin and sexual reward
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Multiple roles for orexin/hypocretin in addiction
Introduction and overview
Animal models of addiction
Orexin roles in drug seeking
Brain circuits underlying orexin modulation of drug seeking
Behavioral pharmacology of orexin
Reconciling orexin’s roles in appetitive motivation versus stress
Future directions and clinical usefulness of modulating orexin
Chapter 8. Hypocretin modulation of drug-induced synaptic plasticity
Introduction
Reciprocal innervation of the hypocretin and dopamine systems
Hypocretin-1 and synaptic plasticity in the mesolimbic dopamine system
Hypocretin-2 and plasticity of the mesolimbic dopamine system
Hypocretin-1 and drug-induced synaptic plasticity of VTA dopamine neurons
Drug-induced plasticity of hypocretin neurons
Conclusions and future directions
Note added in Proof
Chapter 9. Orexin, stress, and anxiety/panic states
Orexin/hypocretin discovery and loss of function linked to narcolepsy
Neuroanatomical evidence supporting a role for orexin/hypocretin involvement in anxiety and panic
Orexin role in mobilizing an integrative anxiety–panic response
Translational studies linking a hyperactive ORX system to anxiety and panic states
Concluding remarks
Chapter 10. Orexin receptors as therapeutic drug targets
Introduction: A model for the development of targeted small-molecule CNS therapies
Pharmacology of orexin neuropeptides and their receptors
Therapeutic opportunities for orexin receptor modulators
Discovery of selective and dual orexin receptor antagonists and agonists
Concluding remarks
Subject Index
Volume in series
