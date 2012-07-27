Orexin/Hypocretin System, Volume 198

Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD, is a distinguished professor of psychiatry, neurobiology and pharmacology at Indiana University and holds the August M. Watanabe Chair of Medical Research, Professor of Psychiatry. He has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for his basic, clinical and translational research since 1989. Dr. Shekhar leads a successful basic and clinical research programs in the areas of stress, anxiety and neuropsychiatric disorders. A number of grants from the National Institutes of Health, private foundations, and commercial collaborations currently support his research. He has authored over 200 peer reviewed publications. He has received several university and national awards and has been a member and chair of several NIH study sections. He has also served as a member of the Board of Scientific Advisors for the National Institute of Mental Health. He has served as the president of the Society of Clinical and Translational Sciences and the president of the Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences. He currently serves as a member of the Advisory Council for National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences (NCATS) of the NIH and a member of the Board of Governors for the Cures Acceleration Network (CAN) at the NIH.