Orell and Sterrett's Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology - 5th Edition

Orell and Sterrett's Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology

5th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Svante R Orell Gregory Sterrett
eBook ISBN: 9780702047558
eBook ISBN: 9780702047350
eBook ISBN: 9780702058028
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031519
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st September 2011
Page Count: 512
Description

Orell & Sterrett’s Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology 5e provides you with a logical and systematic approach to the acquisition, interpretation and diagnosis of FNA biopsy samples. It is an ideal resource for all those requiring an authoritative and systematic review of the cytological findings in those malignant and benign lesions likely to be the target of FNA. The book is lavishly illustrated with high quality colour images that demonstrate the cytological features as well as their relevant immunohistochemical and molecular findings. Organized into anatomical regions, each chapter is consistently organized into two parts: the first deals with clinical and technical aspects followed by a systematic presentation of cytological findings. This is your perfect practical bench resource for daily reference in the laboratory.

Key Features

Provides practical tips and advice on how to avoid pitfalls and ensure accurate diagnoses.

Over 1,200 colour illustrations capture each entity’s cellular, morphological and immunohistochemical appearance.

Chapters have been up-dated and revised and a brand new one on cytological findings in infectious diseases added.

Both MGG and Pap smears illustrated in parallel as well as the corresponding histology to help provide side-by-side analysis.

Access the full text online and download images via Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The techniques of FNA cytology
Chapter 3 Imaging methods for guidance of aspiration cytology
Chapter 4 Head and neck; salivary glands
Chapter 5 Lymph nodes
Chapter 6 The thyroid gland
Chapter 7 Breast
Chapter 8  Lung, chest wall and pleura
Chapter 9 Mediastinum
Chapter 10 Liver and spleen
Chapter 11 Pancreas, biliary tract and intra-abdominal organs
Chapter 12 Kidney, adrenal and retroperitoneum
Chapter 13 Male and female genital organs
Chapter 14 Skin and subcutis
Chapter 15 Soft tissues
Chapter 16 Bone and cartilage
Chapter 17 Paediatric tumors

Chapter 18 Infectious Diseases

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702047558
eBook ISBN:
9780702047350
eBook ISBN:
9780702058028
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702031519

About the Author

Svante R Orell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Pathologist

Gregory Sterrett

Affiliations and Expertise

Pathologist, Division of Tissue Pathology, The Western Australia Centre for Pathology and Medical Research, Nedlands, Western Australia, Australia

