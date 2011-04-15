Orell and Sterrett's Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology, 5e
1st Edition
Description
Orell & Sterrett’s Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology 5e provides you with a logical and systematic approach to the acquisition, interpretation and diagnosis of FNA biopsy samples. It is an ideal resource for all those requiring an authoritative and systematic review of the cytological findings in those malignant and benign lesions likely to be the target of FNA. The book is lavishly illustrated with high quality colour images that demonstrate the cytological features as well as their relevant immunohistochemical and molecular findings. Organized into anatomical regions, each chapter is consistently organized into two parts: the first deals with clinical and technical aspects followed by a systematic presentation of cytological findings. This is your perfect practical bench resource for daily reference in the laboratory.
Key Features
Provides practical tips and advice on how to avoid pitfalls and ensure accurate diagnoses.
Over 1,200 colour illustrations capture each entity’s cellular, morphological and immunohistochemical appearance.
Chapters have been up-dated and revised and a brand new one on cytological findings in infectious diseases added.
Both MGG and Pap smears illustrated in parallel as well as the corresponding histology to help provide side-by-side analysis.
Access the full text online and download images via Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The techniques of FNA cytology
Chapter 3 Imaging methods for guidance of aspiration cytology
Chapter 4 Head and neck; salivary glands
Chapter 5 Lymph nodes
Chapter 6 The thyroid gland
Chapter 7 Breast
Chapter 8 Lung, chest wall and pleura
Chapter 9 Mediastinum
Chapter 10 Liver and spleen
Chapter 11 Pancreas, biliary tract and intra-abdominal organs
Chapter 12 Kidney, adrenal and retroperitoneum
Chapter 13 Male and female genital organs
Chapter 14 Skin and subcutis
Chapter 15 Soft tissues
Chapter 16 Bone and cartilage
Chapter 17 Paediatric tumors
Chapter 18 Infectious Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 15th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131231166
About the Author
Svante Orell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pathologist, Clinpath Laboratories, Kent Town, South Australia; Formerly Director of Cytology & Associate Professor of Pathology, Flinders Medical Centre, Flinders University of South Australia, Australia
Gregory Sterrett
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, Division of Tissue Pathology, The Western Australia Centre for Pathology and Medical Research, Nedlands, Western Australia, Australia