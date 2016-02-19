Ordinary Differential Equations
1st Edition
1971 NRL—MRC Conference
Description
Ordinary Differential Equations: 1971 NRL–MRC Conference provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of ordinary differential equations. This book covers a variety of topics, including geometric and qualitative theory, analytic theory, functional differential equation, dynamical systems, and algebraic theory.
Organized into two parts encompassing 51 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the results on the existence of periodic solutions of a differential equation. This text then describes an index for the isolated invariant sets of a flow on a compact metric space, which contains exactly the information of the Morse index. Other chapters consider the studies of certain classes of equations that can be interpreted as models of biological or economic processes. This book discusses as well the absolute stability of some classes of integro-differential systems. The final chapter deals with first-order differential equations.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, graduate students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
I. Invited Papers
A General Approach to Linear Problems for Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations
Differential Relations
Conditions for Boundedness of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations
On a Generalization of the Morse Index
Equations Modelling Population Growth, Economic Growth, and Gonorrhea Epidemiology
Absolute Stability of Some Integro-Differential Systems
A New Technique for Proving the Existence of Analytic Functions
Potentials with Closed Trajectories on Surfaces of Revolution
Local Behavior of Autonomous Neutral Functional Differential Equations
External Properties of Biconvex Contingent Equations
Asymptotic Distribution of Eigenvalues
On Logarithmic Derivatives of Solutions of Disconjugate Linear nth Order Differential Equations
Uniqueness and Existence of Solutions of Boundary Value Problems for Ordinary Differential Equations
Realization of Continuous-Time Linear Dynamical Systems: Rigorous Theory in the Style of Schwartz
Dissipative Systems
Relaxation Oscillations and Turbulence
Geometric Differential Equations
Tauberian Theorems and Functional Equations
Perturbations of Volterra Equations
Involutory Matrix Differential Equations
Control Theory of Hyperbolic Equations Related to Certain Questions in Harmonic Analysis and Spectral Theory (An Outline)
The Homology of Invariant Sets of Flows
Linear Differential Equations with Delays: Admissibility and Exponential Dichotomies
Topological Dynamical Techniques for Differential and Integral Equations
Double Asymptotic Expansions for Linear Ordinary Differential Equations
Oscillatory Property for Second Order Differential Equations
II. Seminar Papers
A Pictorial Study of an Invariant Torus in Phase Space of Four Dimensions
Autonomous Perturbations of Some Hamiltonian Systems, All of Whose Solutions Are Periodic
Some Boundary Value Problems for Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations on Infinite Intervals
Positively Stable Dynamical Systems
A Nonlinear Predator-Prey Problem
Lie Algebras and Linear Differential Equations
An Algorithm for Computing Liapunov Functional for Some Differential-Difference Equations
Periodic Solutions to Hamiltonian Systems with Infinitely Deep Potential Wells
Variational Problems with Delayed Argument
Frequency-Domain Criteria for Dissipativity
Note on Analytic Solutions of Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations at an Irregular Type Singularity
Stability of Compactness for Functional Differential Equations
Kronecker Invariants and Feedback
Lower Bounds and Uniqueness for Solutions of Evolution Inequalities in a Hubert Space
Remarks on Linear Differential Equations with Distributional Perturbations
Computing Bounds for Focal Points and for σ-Points for Second-Order
Linear Differential Equations
Global Controllability of Nonlinear Systems
The Phragmén-Lindelöf Principle and a Class of Functional Differential Equations
Singular Perturbations and the Linear State Regulator Problem
Delay-Feedback, Time-Optimal, Linear Time-Invariant Control Systems
The Family of Direct Periodic Orbits of the First Kind in the Restricted Problem of Three Bodies
A General Theory of Liapunov Stability
Finite Time Stability of Linear Differential Equations
Second Order Oscillation with Retarded Arguments
A Note on Malmquist's Theorem on First-Order Differential Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270111