Ordinary Differential Equations: 1971 NRL–MRC Conference provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of ordinary differential equations. This book covers a variety of topics, including geometric and qualitative theory, analytic theory, functional differential equation, dynamical systems, and algebraic theory.

Organized into two parts encompassing 51 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the results on the existence of periodic solutions of a differential equation. This text then describes an index for the isolated invariant sets of a flow on a compact metric space, which contains exactly the information of the Morse index. Other chapters consider the studies of certain classes of equations that can be interpreted as models of biological or economic processes. This book discusses as well the absolute stability of some classes of integro-differential systems. The final chapter deals with first-order differential equations.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, graduate students, and research workers.