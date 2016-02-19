Ordinary Differential Equations, Volume 13

The author, Professor Kurzweil, is one of the world's top experts in the area of ordinary differential equations - a fact fully reflected in this book. Unlike many classical texts which concentrate primarily on methods of integration of differential equations, this book pursues a modern approach: the topic is discussed in full generality which, at the same time, permits us to gain a deep insight into the theory and to develop a fruitful intuition. The basic framework of the theory is expanded by considering further important topics like stability, dependence of a solution on a parameter, Carathéodory's theory and differential relations.

The book is very well written, and the prerequisites needed are minimal - some basics of analysis and linear algebra. As such, it is accessible to a wide circle of readers, in particular to non-mathematicians.