Ordinary Differential Equations and Applications
1st Edition
Mathematical Methods for Applied Mathematicians, Physicists, Engineers and Bioscientists
Description
This introductory text presents ordinary differential equations with a modern approach to mathematical modelling in a one semester module of 20–25 lectures.
Key Features
- Presents ordinary differential equations with a modern approach to mathematical modelling
- Discusses linear differential equations of second order, miscellaneous solution techniques, oscillatory motion and laplace transform, among other topics
- Includes self-study projects and extended tutorial solutions
Readership
First and second year undergraduate students
Table of Contents
Differential equations of first order; Modelling applications; Linear differential equations of second order; Miscellaneous solution techniques; Oscillatory motion; Laplace transform; Higher order initial value problems; Systems of first order linear equations; Boundary value problems; Calculus of variations; Appendix A Self study projects; Appendix B Extended tutorial solutions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st June 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099730
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563570
About the Author
W S Weiglhofer
Werner S. Weiglhofer, University of Glasgow, UK.
K A Lindsay
Kenneth A. Lindsay, University of Glasgow, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glasgow, UK
Reviews
A good, concise, accessible text for 1st and 2nd year courses covering material for physics, engineering, mathematics and bioscience courses. Plentiful worked examples and challenging problems, particularly self study projects., Dr David Stirling, University of Reading, UK