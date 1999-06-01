Ordinary Differential Equations and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563570, 9780857099730

Ordinary Differential Equations and Applications

1st Edition

Mathematical Methods for Applied Mathematicians, Physicists, Engineers and Bioscientists

Authors: W S Weiglhofer K A Lindsay
eBook ISBN: 9780857099730
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563570
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1999
Page Count: 216
Description

This introductory text presents ordinary differential equations with a modern approach to mathematical modelling in a one semester module of 20–25 lectures.

Key Features

  • Presents ordinary differential equations with a modern approach to mathematical modelling
  • Discusses linear differential equations of second order, miscellaneous solution techniques, oscillatory motion and laplace transform, among other topics
  • Includes self-study projects and extended tutorial solutions

Readership

First and second year undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Differential equations of first order; Modelling applications; Linear differential equations of second order; Miscellaneous solution techniques; Oscillatory motion; Laplace transform; Higher order initial value problems; Systems of first order linear equations; Boundary value problems; Calculus of variations; Appendix A Self study projects; Appendix B Extended tutorial solutions.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099730
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563570

About the Author

W S Weiglhofer

Werner S. Weiglhofer, University of Glasgow, UK.

K A Lindsay

Kenneth A. Lindsay, University of Glasgow, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Glasgow, UK

Reviews

A good, concise, accessible text for 1st and 2nd year courses covering material for physics, engineering, mathematics and bioscience courses. Plentiful worked examples and challenging problems, particularly self study projects., Dr David Stirling, University of Reading, UK

