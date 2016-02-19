Orbital Symmetry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124411562, 9780323160322

Orbital Symmetry

1st Edition

A Problem - Solving Approach

Authors: Roland Lehr
eBook ISBN: 9780323160322
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 200
Description

Orbital Symmetry: A Problem-Solving Approach reviews the methods of analyzing pericyclic reactions.

Problem solving is the foundation of this book, providing problems in introductory and theory sections to prepare readers for the more extensive chapters that follow. All problems, except those in Chapter VIII, are answered in this text and are fully referenced where appropriate. Many of the problems require the use of molecular models, while Prentice-Hall's “Framework Molecular Models” and Benjamin's “Maruzen Models” are best suited for the construction of the highly strained molecules.

This publication is addressed primarily to advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students concerned with analyzing pericyclic reactions.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Introduction and Theory

Chapter I. Introduction

A. Electrocyclic Reactions

B. Sigmatropic Reactions

C. Cycloaddition Reactions

D. Pericyclic Reactions

Chapter II. Theory

A. Correlation Diagrams

B. Frontier Orbital and Related Methods

C. The PMO Method

Suggested Supplemental Readings

Part II Problems

Chapter III. Cycloaddition Reactions

Chapter IV. The Stereochemistry of Sigmatropic Reactions

Chapter V. Molecules with Fluctional Structures

Chapter VI. Potpourri

Chapter VII. Synthesis and Structural Analysis

Chapter VIII. Pericyclic Reactions: Addenda

Appendix A. Molecular Orbital Theory

Bibliography

Appendix B. The Construction of Correlation Diagrams

Part III Answers to Problems

Answers to Problems in Chapter I

Answers to Problems in Chapter II

Answers to Problems in Chapter III

Answers to Problems in Chapter IV

Answers to Problems in Chapter V

Answers to Problems in Chapter VI

Answers to Problems in Chapter VII

Answers to Problems in Chapter VIII

Author Index

