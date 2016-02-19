Orbital Symmetry
1st Edition
A Problem - Solving Approach
Orbital Symmetry: A Problem-Solving Approach reviews the methods of analyzing pericyclic reactions.
Problem solving is the foundation of this book, providing problems in introductory and theory sections to prepare readers for the more extensive chapters that follow. All problems, except those in Chapter VIII, are answered in this text and are fully referenced where appropriate. Many of the problems require the use of molecular models, while Prentice-Hall's “Framework Molecular Models” and Benjamin's “Maruzen Models” are best suited for the construction of the highly strained molecules.
This publication is addressed primarily to advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students concerned with analyzing pericyclic reactions.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Introduction and Theory
Chapter I. Introduction
A. Electrocyclic Reactions
B. Sigmatropic Reactions
C. Cycloaddition Reactions
D. Pericyclic Reactions
Chapter II. Theory
A. Correlation Diagrams
B. Frontier Orbital and Related Methods
C. The PMO Method
Suggested Supplemental Readings
Part II Problems
Chapter III. Cycloaddition Reactions
Chapter IV. The Stereochemistry of Sigmatropic Reactions
Chapter V. Molecules with Fluctional Structures
Chapter VI. Potpourri
Chapter VII. Synthesis and Structural Analysis
Chapter VIII. Pericyclic Reactions: Addenda
Appendix A. Molecular Orbital Theory
Bibliography
Appendix B. The Construction of Correlation Diagrams
Part III Answers to Problems
Answers to Problems in Chapter I
Answers to Problems in Chapter II
Answers to Problems in Chapter III
Answers to Problems in Chapter IV
Answers to Problems in Chapter V
Answers to Problems in Chapter VI
Answers to Problems in Chapter VII
Answers to Problems in Chapter VIII
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160322