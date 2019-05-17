Orbital Mechanics for Engineering Students
4th Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 17th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240250
About the Authors
Howard Curtis
Professor Curtis is former professor and department chair of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a licensed professional engineer and is the author of two textbooks (Orbital Mechanics 3e, Elsevier 2013, and Fundamentals of Aircraft Structural Analysis, McGraw Hill 1997). His research specialties include continuum mechanics, structures, dynamics, and orbital mechanics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA
