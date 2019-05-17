COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Orbital Mechanics for Engineering Students - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128240250

Orbital Mechanics for Engineering Students

4th Edition

Authors: Howard Curtis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128240250
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th May 2019
Page Count: 792
About the Authors

Howard Curtis

Professor Curtis is former professor and department chair of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a licensed professional engineer and is the author of two textbooks (Orbital Mechanics 3e, Elsevier 2013, and Fundamentals of Aircraft Structural Analysis, McGraw Hill 1997). His research specialties include continuum mechanics, structures, dynamics, and orbital mechanics.

Professor Emeritus, Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA

