Orbital Mechanics for Engineering Students
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Dynamics of Point Masses
2. The Two-Body Problem
3. Orbital Position as a Function of Time
4. Orbits in Three Dimensions
5. Preliminary Orbit Determination
6. Orbital Maneuvers
7. Relative Motion and Rendezvous
8. Interplanetary Trajectories
9. Lunar Trajectories
10. Introduction to Orbital Perturbations
11. Rigid Body Dynamics
12. Spacecraft Attitude Dynamics
13. Rocket Vehicle Dynamics
Appendix A Physical Data
Appendix B A Road Map
Appendix C Numerical Integration of the N-Body Equations of Motion
Appendix D MATLAB Scripts
Appendix E Gravitational Potential of a Sphere
Appendix F Computing the Difference Between Nearly Equal Numbers
Appendix G Direction Cosine Matrix in Terms of the Unit Quaternion
Description
Orbital Mechanics for Engineering Students, Fourth Edition, is a key text for students of aerospace engineering. While this latest edition has been updated with new content and included sample problems, it also retains its teach-by-example approach that emphasizes analytical procedures, computer-implemented algorithms, and the most comprehensive support package available, including fully worked solutions, PPT lecture slides, and animations of selected topics. Highly illustrated and fully supported with downloadable MATLAB algorithms for project and practical work, this book provides all the tools needed to fully understand the subject.
Key Features
- Provides a new chapter on the circular restricted 3-body problem, including low-energy trajectories
- Presents the latest on interplanetary mission design, including non-Hohmann transfers and lunar missions
- Includes new and revised examples and sample problems
Readership
Undergraduate students in aerospace, astronautical, mechanical engineering, and engineering physics; related professional aerospace and space engineering fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021330
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021347
About the Authors
Howard Curtis Author
Professor Curtis is former professor and department chair of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a licensed professional engineer and is the author of two textbooks (Orbital Mechanics 3e, Elsevier 2013, and Fundamentals of Aircraft Structural Analysis, McGraw Hill 1997). His research specialties include continuum mechanics, structures, dynamics, and orbital mechanics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA