Orbital Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323340373, 9780323354271

Orbital Imaging

1st Edition

Authors: F. Allan Midyett Suresh Kumar Mukherji
eBook ISBN: 9780323354271
eBook ISBN: 9780323354288
Paperback ISBN: 9780323340373
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 272
Description

Orbital Imaging, by Dr. F. Allan Midyett and Dr. Suresh K. Mukherji, covers the majority of orbital pathologic entities you’re likely to encounter in daily practice or during board examination. Radiologists and ophthalmologists alike will benefit from the concise focus on pertinent imaging modalities emphasizing CT and MR of the globe and orbit, presented with bulleted lists and fast facts for quick clinical correlation. This unique, compact reference is the one you’ll consistently reach for, whether you’re learning orbital imaging for the first time, in need of a quick review, studying for exams, or looking up cases in the reading room.

Key Features

  • Easy to digest format promotes quick navigation to zero in on what is important:

- Key Chapter Points give a "bird’s eye view" of a particular pathologic process

- Classic Clues sum up pathologic processes and indicate when you can expect to see those findings

- Content snapshots get to the point, including fast facts, epidemiology and pathology, data overviews on treatment and prognosis, and quick tips on the most frequently seen CT and MRI features.

  • Differential Diagnosis sections tell you exactly which features to critically compare, that at first glance may look identical.

  • Superb illustrations depict important and fascinating diagnostic dilemmas.

  • Free, fully searchable and interactive Expert Consult eBook included with purchase! Features include ability to zoom in on radiologic images, highlight key content, take notes, and more! Take your content anywhere on your favorite portable devices!

Table of Contents

Part I Trauma and Surgery

1. Medial Blowout Fracture

2. Blowout Orbital Floor Fracture

3. Orbital Exenteration

4. Orbital Floor Mesh

5. Anterior Chamber Perforation

6. Ocular Lens Displacement

7. Ruptured Globe

8. Phthisis Bulbi

9. Ocular Prosthesis

10. Retinal Detachment

Part II Benign Tumors

11. Orbital Cavernous Hemangioma

12. Optic Nerve Glioma

13. Optic Nerve Meningioma

14. Posterior Orbital Dermoids

15. Orbital Lipoma

16. Orbital Schwannoma

Part III Malignant Tumors

17. Occular Adnexal Lymphoma

18. Ocular Melanoma

19. Retinoblastoma

20. Orbital Leukemia

21. Optic Nerve Metastasis

22. Rhabdomyosarcoma

23. Rhabdomyosarcoma

Part IV Congenital

24. Coloboma

25. Persistent Hyperplastic Primary Vitreous

26. Congenital Orbital Teratoma

27. Congenital Anophthalmia

Part V Vascular

28. Carotid-Cavernous Fistula

29. Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis

30. Orbital Venous Varix

31. Venous Lymphatic Malformation

Part VI Degenerative

32. Posterior Ocular Staphyloma

33. Cataracts: Before and After

34. Optic Disc Drusen

Part VII Muscle Cone

35. Graves Orbitopathy

36. Idiopatchic Orbital Pseudotumor

Part VIII Optic Pathway

37. Optic Nerve Neuritis

38. Optic Nerve Leukemia

Part IX Lacrimal Gland

39. Lacrimal Gland Sarcoidosis

40. Lacrimal Gland Lymphoma

41. Lacrimal Gland Dermoid

42. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma of the Lacrimal Gland

43. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Lacrimal Sac

Part X Inflammatory

44. Orbital Abcess

45. Cytomegalovirus Retinitis

46. Pott's Puffy Tumor

Part XI Uncertain Etiology

47. Pseudotumor Cerebri

48. Wegener Granulomatosis

Part XII Bony Orbit

49. Orbital Plasmacytoma and Myeloma

50. Fibrous Dysplasia

Details

About the Author

F. Allan Midyett

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroradiologist, Department of Radiology, Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC

Suresh Kumar Mukherji

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Walter F Patenge Endowed Chair, Department of Radiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan

