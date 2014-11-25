Orbital Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Orbital Imaging, by Dr. F. Allan Midyett and Dr. Suresh K. Mukherji, covers the majority of orbital pathologic entities you’re likely to encounter in daily practice or during board examination. Radiologists and ophthalmologists alike will benefit from the concise focus on pertinent imaging modalities emphasizing CT and MR of the globe and orbit, presented with bulleted lists and fast facts for quick clinical correlation. This unique, compact reference is the one you’ll consistently reach for, whether you’re learning orbital imaging for the first time, in need of a quick review, studying for exams, or looking up cases in the reading room.
Key Features
- Easy to digest format promotes quick navigation to zero in on what is important:
- Key Chapter Points give a "bird’s eye view" of a particular pathologic process
- Classic Clues sum up pathologic processes and indicate when you can expect to see those findings
- Content snapshots get to the point, including fast facts, epidemiology and pathology, data overviews on treatment and prognosis, and quick tips on the most frequently seen CT and MRI features.
- Differential Diagnosis sections tell you exactly which features to critically compare, that at first glance may look identical.
- Superb illustrations depict important and fascinating diagnostic dilemmas.
- Free, fully searchable and interactive Expert Consult eBook included with purchase! Features include ability to zoom in on radiologic images, highlight key content, take notes, and more! Take your content anywhere on your favorite portable devices!
Table of Contents
Part I Trauma and Surgery
1. Medial Blowout Fracture
2. Blowout Orbital Floor Fracture
3. Orbital Exenteration
4. Orbital Floor Mesh
5. Anterior Chamber Perforation
6. Ocular Lens Displacement
7. Ruptured Globe
8. Phthisis Bulbi
9. Ocular Prosthesis
10. Retinal Detachment
Part II Benign Tumors
11. Orbital Cavernous Hemangioma
12. Optic Nerve Glioma
13. Optic Nerve Meningioma
14. Posterior Orbital Dermoids
15. Orbital Lipoma
16. Orbital Schwannoma
Part III Malignant Tumors
17. Occular Adnexal Lymphoma
18. Ocular Melanoma
19. Retinoblastoma
20. Orbital Leukemia
21. Optic Nerve Metastasis
22. Rhabdomyosarcoma
23. Rhabdomyosarcoma
Part IV Congenital
24. Coloboma
25. Persistent Hyperplastic Primary Vitreous
26. Congenital Orbital Teratoma
27. Congenital Anophthalmia
Part V Vascular
28. Carotid-Cavernous Fistula
29. Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis
30. Orbital Venous Varix
31. Venous Lymphatic Malformation
Part VI Degenerative
32. Posterior Ocular Staphyloma
33. Cataracts: Before and After
34. Optic Disc Drusen
Part VII Muscle Cone
35. Graves Orbitopathy
36. Idiopatchic Orbital Pseudotumor
Part VIII Optic Pathway
37. Optic Nerve Neuritis
38. Optic Nerve Leukemia
Part IX Lacrimal Gland
39. Lacrimal Gland Sarcoidosis
40. Lacrimal Gland Lymphoma
41. Lacrimal Gland Dermoid
42. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma of the Lacrimal Gland
43. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Lacrimal Sac
Part X Inflammatory
44. Orbital Abcess
45. Cytomegalovirus Retinitis
46. Pott's Puffy Tumor
Part XI Uncertain Etiology
47. Pseudotumor Cerebri
48. Wegener Granulomatosis
Part XII Bony Orbit
49. Orbital Plasmacytoma and Myeloma
50. Fibrous Dysplasia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354271
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354288
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323340373
About the Author
F. Allan Midyett
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroradiologist, Department of Radiology, Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC
Suresh Kumar Mukherji
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Walter F Patenge Endowed Chair, Department of Radiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan