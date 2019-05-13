Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9788131254813

Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology

15th Edition

Authors: G. S. Kumar
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131254813
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Page Count: 465
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • Subject matter more simplified　 than before and more text boxes, flow charts and tables added for ease of understanding

  • Linking of text matter to supplement Atlas for understanding the microscopic appearances

  • Color photographs of oral cavity for clinical correlation with microscopic appearances

  • Audio video presentation of oral histology slides to relate theoretical concepts to microscopic appearances

  • Chapter on Histochemistry　 simplified to meet undergraduate requirements

  • Detailed references and unabridged version of text on Histochemistry is added to online resource

  • Multiple choice questions in two levels of difficulty for self appraisal

Table of Contents

1 An Overview of Oral Tissues

2 Development of Face and Oral Cavity

3 Development and Growth of Teeth

4 Enamel

5 Dentin

6 Pulp

7 Cementum

8 Periodontal Ligament

9 Bone

10 Oral Mucous Membrane

11 Salivary Glands

12 Lymphoid Tissue and Lymphatics in Orofacial Region

13 Tooth Eruption

14 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth

15 Temporomandibular Joint

16 Maxillary Sinus

17 Age Changes in Oral Tissues

18 An Outline of Histochemistry of Oral Tissues

19 Preparation of Specimens for Histologic Study

Details

No. of pages:
465
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131254813

About the Author

G. S. Kumar

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.