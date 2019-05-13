Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology
15th Edition
Authors: G. S. Kumar
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131254813
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Page Count: 465
Key Features
- Subject matter more simplified than before and more text boxes, flow charts and tables added for ease of understanding
- Linking of text matter to supplement Atlas for understanding the microscopic appearances
- Color photographs of oral cavity for clinical correlation with microscopic appearances
- Audio video presentation of oral histology slides to relate theoretical concepts to microscopic appearances
- Chapter on Histochemistry simplified to meet undergraduate requirements
- Detailed references and unabridged version of text on Histochemistry is added to online resource
- Multiple choice questions in two levels of difficulty for self appraisal
Table of Contents
1 An Overview of Oral Tissues
2 Development of Face and Oral Cavity
3 Development and Growth of Teeth
4 Enamel
5 Dentin
6 Pulp
7 Cementum
8 Periodontal Ligament
9 Bone
10 Oral Mucous Membrane
11 Salivary Glands
12 Lymphoid Tissue and Lymphatics in Orofacial Region
13 Tooth Eruption
14 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth
15 Temporomandibular Joint
16 Maxillary Sinus
17 Age Changes in Oral Tissues
18 An Outline of Histochemistry of Oral Tissues
19 Preparation of Specimens for Histologic Study
Details




Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019






About the Author
G. S. Kumar
