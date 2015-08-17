Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology
14th Edition
Description
First published in 1944, Orban's Oral Histology and Embryology has become the classic text for successive generations of dental students. While retaining the same fundamentals and lucid writing style, this book reflects the current advances and latest curriculum offered in Indian universities. In the fourteenth edition, all the chapters have been thoroughly revised and updated discussing biological aspects of oral tissues and emphasizing the clinical relevance of oral histological aspects.
Key Features
- Molecular Events in Oral Histology is now available as an online supplement (resources.clinicallearning.com )
- Practical supplement with photomicrographs and pencil diagrams of photographed field
- All the line illustrations have been modified and poor quality photographs replaced with improved ones for better understanding of the subject
Table of Contents
1 An Overview of Oral Tissues
2 Development of Face and Oral Cavity
3 Development and Growth of Teeth
4 Enamel
5 Dentin
6 Pulp
7 Cementum
8 Periodontal Ligament
9 Bone
10 Oral Mucous Membrane
11 Salivary Glands
12 Lymphoid Tissue and Lymphatics in Orofacial Region
13 Tooth Eruption
14 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth
15 Temporomandibular Joint
16 Maxillary Sinus
17 Age Changes in Oral Tissues
18 Histochemistry of Oral Tissues
19 Preparation of Specimens for Histologic Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 17th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131245057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131240335