Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9788131240335, 9788131245057

Orban's Oral Histology & Embryology

14th Edition

Authors: G. S. Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9788131245057
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131240335
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th August 2015
Page Count: 458
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

First published in 1944, Orban's Oral Histology and Embryology has become the classic text for successive generations of dental students. While retaining the same fundamentals and lucid writing style, this book reflects the current advances and latest curriculum offered in Indian universities. In the fourteenth edition, all the chapters have been thoroughly revised and updated discussing biological aspects of oral tissues and emphasizing the clinical relevance of oral histological aspects.

Key Features

  • Molecular Events in Oral Histology is now available as an online supplement (resources.clinicallearning.com )
  • Practical supplement with photomicrographs and pencil diagrams of photographed field
  • All the line illustrations have been modified and poor quality photographs replaced with improved ones for better understanding of the subject

Table of Contents

1 An Overview of Oral Tissues

2 Development of Face and Oral Cavity

3 Development and Growth of Teeth

4 Enamel

5 Dentin

6 Pulp

7 Cementum

8 Periodontal Ligament

9 Bone

10 Oral Mucous Membrane

11 Salivary Glands

12 Lymphoid Tissue and Lymphatics in Orofacial Region

13 Tooth Eruption

14 Shedding of Deciduous Teeth

15 Temporomandibular Joint

16 Maxillary Sinus

17 Age Changes in Oral Tissues

18 Histochemistry of Oral Tissues

19 Preparation of Specimens for Histologic Study

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131245057
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131240335

About the Author

G. S. Kumar

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.