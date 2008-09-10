Oral Radiology

Part I The Physics of Ionizing Radiation



1. Radiation Physics



Part II Biological Effects of Radiation



2. Radiobiology



Part III Radiation Safety and Protection



3. Radiation Safety and Protection



Part IV Imaging Principles and Techniques



4. Projection Geometry



5. X-ray film, Intensifying Screens, and Grids



6. Processing X-Ray Film



7. Digital Imaging



8. Radiographic Quality Assurance and Infection Control



9. Intraoral Radiographic Examinations



10. Normal Radiographic Anatomy



11. Panoramic Imaging



12. Extraoral Radiographic Examinations



13. Advanced Imaging



14. NEW!Cone Beam Computed Tomography



15. Guidelines for Prescribing Dental Radiographs



Part V Radiographic Interpretation of Pathology



16. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation



17. Dental Caries



18. Periodontal Diseases



19. Dental Anomalies



20. Inflammations Lesions of the Jaws



21. Cysts of the Jaws



22. Benign Tumors of the Jaws



23. Malignant Disease of the Jaws



24. Bone Diseases Manifested in the Jaws



25. Systemic Diseases Manifested in the Jaws



26. Diagnostic Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint



27. Paranasal Sinuses



28. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications



29. Trauma to Teeth and Facial Structures



30. Developmental Disturbances of the Face and Jaws



31. Salivary Gland Radiology



32. Orofacial Implants