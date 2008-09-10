Oral Radiology
6th Edition
Principles and Interpretation
Description
With more than 1,000 high-quality radiographs and illustrations, this bestselling book visually demonstrates the basic principles of oral and maxillofacial radiology as well as effective clinical application. You’ll be able to diagnose and treat patients effectively with the coverage of imaging techniques, including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT, and the comprehensive discussion of the radiographic interpretation of pathology. The book also covers radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection — helping you provide state-of-the-art care!
Key Features
- A consistent format makes it easy to follow and comprehend clinical material on each pathologic condition, including a definition, synonyms, clinical features, radiographic features, differential diagnosis, and management/treatment.
- Updated photos show new equipment and radiographs in the areas of intraoral radiographs, normal radiographic anatomy, panoramic imaging, and advanced imaging.
- Updated Digital Imaging chapter expands coverage of PSP plates and its use in cephalometric and panoramic imaging, examining the larger latitudes of photostimulable phosphor receptors and their linear response to the five orders of magnitude of x-ray exposure.
- Updated Guidelines for Prescribing Dental Radiographs chapter includes the latest ADA guidelines, and also discusses the European Guidelines.
- Updated information on radiographic manifestations of diseases in the orofacial region includes the latest data on etiology and diagnosis, with an emphasis on advanced imaging.
- Expert contributors include many authors with worldwide reputations.
Table of Contents
Part I The Physics of Ionizing Radiation
1. Radiation Physics
Part II Biological Effects of Radiation
2. Radiobiology
Part III Radiation Safety and Protection
3. Radiation Safety and Protection
Part IV Imaging Principles and Techniques
4. Projection Geometry
5. X-ray film, Intensifying Screens, and Grids
6. Processing X-Ray Film
7. Digital Imaging
8. Radiographic Quality Assurance and Infection Control
9. Intraoral Radiographic Examinations
10. Normal Radiographic Anatomy
11. Panoramic Imaging
12. Extraoral Radiographic Examinations
13. Advanced Imaging
14. NEW!Cone Beam Computed Tomography
15. Guidelines for Prescribing Dental Radiographs
Part V Radiographic Interpretation of Pathology
16. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
17. Dental Caries
18. Periodontal Diseases
19. Dental Anomalies
20. Inflammations Lesions of the Jaws
21. Cysts of the Jaws
22. Benign Tumors of the Jaws
23. Malignant Disease of the Jaws
24. Bone Diseases Manifested in the Jaws
25. Systemic Diseases Manifested in the Jaws
26. Diagnostic Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint
27. Paranasal Sinuses
28. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications
29. Trauma to Teeth and Facial Structures
30. Developmental Disturbances of the Face and Jaws
31. Salivary Gland Radiology
32. Orofacial Implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 10th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168175
About the Author
Stuart White
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Section of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, University of California, School of Dentistry, Center for Health Sciences, Los Angeles, CA
Michael Pharoah
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada