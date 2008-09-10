Oral Radiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323049832, 9780323075923

Oral Radiology

6th Edition

Principles and Interpretation

Authors: Stuart White Michael Pharoah
eBook ISBN: 9780323075923
eBook ISBN: 9780323168175
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th September 2008
Page Count: 656
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With more than 1,000 high-quality radiographs and illustrations, this bestselling book visually demonstrates the basic principles of oral and maxillofacial radiology as well as effective clinical application. You’ll be able to diagnose and treat patients effectively with the coverage of imaging techniques, including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT, and the comprehensive discussion of the radiographic interpretation of pathology. The book also covers radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection — helping you provide state-of-the-art care!

Key Features

  • A consistent format makes it easy to follow and comprehend clinical material on each pathologic condition, including a definition, synonyms, clinical features, radiographic features, differential diagnosis, and management/treatment.
  • Updated photos show new equipment and radiographs in the areas of intraoral radiographs, normal radiographic anatomy, panoramic imaging, and advanced imaging.
  • Updated Digital Imaging chapter expands coverage of PSP plates and its use in cephalometric and panoramic imaging, examining the larger latitudes of photostimulable phosphor receptors and their linear response to the five orders of magnitude of x-ray exposure.
  • Updated Guidelines for Prescribing Dental Radiographs chapter includes the latest ADA guidelines, and also discusses the European Guidelines.
  • Updated information on radiographic manifestations of diseases in the orofacial region includes the latest data on etiology and diagnosis, with an emphasis on advanced imaging.
  • Expert contributors include many authors with worldwide reputations.

Table of Contents

Part I The Physics of Ionizing Radiation

1. Radiation Physics

Part II Biological Effects of Radiation

2. Radiobiology

Part III Radiation Safety and Protection

3. Radiation Safety and Protection

Part IV Imaging Principles and Techniques

4. Projection Geometry

5. X-ray film, Intensifying Screens, and Grids

6. Processing X-Ray Film

7. Digital Imaging

8. Radiographic Quality Assurance and Infection Control

9. Intraoral Radiographic Examinations

10. Normal Radiographic Anatomy

11. Panoramic Imaging

12. Extraoral Radiographic Examinations

13. Advanced Imaging

14. NEW!Cone Beam Computed Tomography

15. Guidelines for Prescribing Dental Radiographs

Part V Radiographic Interpretation of Pathology

16. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation

17. Dental Caries

18. Periodontal Diseases

19. Dental Anomalies

20. Inflammations Lesions of the Jaws

21. Cysts of the Jaws

22. Benign Tumors of the Jaws

23. Malignant Disease of the Jaws

24. Bone Diseases Manifested in the Jaws

25. Systemic Diseases Manifested in the Jaws

26. Diagnostic Imaging of the Temporomandibular Joint

27. Paranasal Sinuses

28. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications

29. Trauma to Teeth and Facial Structures

30. Developmental Disturbances of the Face and Jaws

31. Salivary Gland Radiology

32. Orofacial Implants

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323075923
eBook ISBN:
9780323168175

About the Author

Stuart White

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Section of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, University of California, School of Dentistry, Center for Health Sciences, Los Angeles, CA

Michael Pharoah

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Radiology, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.