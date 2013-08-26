Oral Radiology
1st Edition
Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Key Features
- Covers all the oral radiographic techniques, procedures, and radiographic interpretation as per the BDS undergraduate syllabus.
- Written in a simple, well-structured, point-wise format with a comprehensive exam-oriented description along with diagrammatic representation.
- Radiographic features are described in actual radiographs.
- Includes current concepts in all the chapters.
- Includes a list of frequently asked questions at the end of every chapter.
- Written by well-known, renowned contributors to add a broader scope of knowledge.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
Introduction to Oral Radiology SECTION 1
Radiation for Dental Imaging
1. Radiation Physics
2. Radiation Biology
3. Radiation Safety and Protection
4. Dental X-Ray Generating Equipments
5. Image Receptors and Accessories
6. Projection Geometry
7. Image Processing CTION 2
Radiography
8. General Considerations and Infection Control
9. Intraoral Imaging
10. Extraoral Imaging
11. Oral Panoramic Radiography or Orthopantomography
12. Temporomandibular Joint Imaging
13. Salivary Gland Radiology
14. Specialized Imaging Modalities
15. Dental Radiography for Children SECTION 3
Radiographic Interpretation
16. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
17. Normal Anatomical Landmarks in Dental Radiographs
18. Dental Anomalies
19. Dental Caries
20. Diseases of Periapical Tissues
21. Diagnosis of Periodontal Lesions
22. Cysts and Tumors of the Jaw
23. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Oral Cavity
24. Maxillary Antrum
25. Systemic Diseases Manifested in Jaws
26. Diff erential Diagnosis of Radiopaque Lesions
27. Diff erential Diagnosis of Radiolucent Lesions
28. Radiodiagnosis of Mixed Radiolucent and Radiopaque Lesions of Head and Neck Region
29. Standard Radiographic Investigation of Facial Trauma
30. Implant Radiology
Multiple Choice Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 26th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131234563