Oral Radiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131234563

Oral Radiology

1st Edition

Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: Ramesh Tatapudi K Manjunath
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234563
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th August 2013
Page Count: 428
Key Features

Salient Features

    • Covers all the oral radiographic techniques, procedures, and radiographic interpretation as per the BDS undergraduate syllabus.

    • Written in a simple, well-structured, point-wise format with a comprehensive exam-oriented description along with diagrammatic representation.

    • Radiographic features are described in actual radiographs.

    • Includes current concepts in all the chapters.

    • Includes a list of frequently asked questions at the end of every chapter.

    • Written by well-known, renowned contributors to add a broader scope of knowledge.

Table of Contents

Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contributors

Introduction to Oral Radiology SECTION 1

Radiation for Dental Imaging

1. Radiation Physics

2. Radiation Biology

3. Radiation Safety and Protection

4. Dental X-Ray Generating Equipments

5. Image Receptors and Accessories

6. Projection Geometry

7. Image Processing CTION 2

Radiography

8. General Considerations and Infection Control

9. Intraoral Imaging

10. Extraoral Imaging

11. Oral Panoramic Radiography or Orthopantomography

12. Temporomandibular Joint Imaging

13. Salivary Gland Radiology

14. Specialized Imaging Modalities

15. Dental Radiography for Children SECTION 3

Radiographic Interpretation

16. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation

17. Normal Anatomical Landmarks in Dental Radiographs

18. Dental Anomalies

19. Dental Caries

20. Diseases of Periapical Tissues

21. Diagnosis of Periodontal Lesions

22. Cysts and Tumors of the Jaw

23. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Oral Cavity

24. Maxillary Antrum

25. Systemic Diseases Manifested in Jaws

26. Diff erential Diagnosis of Radiopaque Lesions

27. Diff erential Diagnosis of Radiolucent Lesions

28. Radiodiagnosis of Mixed Radiolucent and Radiopaque Lesions of Head and Neck Region

29. Standard Radiographic Investigation of Facial Trauma

30. Implant Radiology

Multiple Choice Questions

Index

About the Author

Ramesh Tatapudi

K Manjunath

