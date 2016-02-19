Oral Physiology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held in Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, August 1971
Description
Oral Physiology contains the proceedings of the Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium held in Stockholm, Sweden in August 1971. Contributors explore common problems and trends in oral physiology, from the regulation of salivary glands and the role of electrolytes in the formation of saliva to neural mechanisms underlying salivary excretion, the effect of citric acid on parotid flow, and secretion of salivary glycoproteins. Circulation of the tongue, monitoring of oral circulation, physiology of mastication, and development of fetal gustatory receptors are also covered.
This volume consists of 27 chapters and begins with a discussion of mechanisms underlying control of different types of effector cells that comprise the salivary gland. The reader is methodically introduced to the nerves to the parotid gland, electrolyte and water transport in salivary glands, neural mechanisms controlling the excretion of saliva, and how the function of salivary fibers is affected by different conditions situated along the course of the seventh and ninth cranial nerves. The next chapters focus on the effect of citric acid on the variance of the parotid flow rate, ductal transport processes and glandular effects of neurotransmitters and pharmacological agents, and neuro-effector sites in salivary glands. The book concludes by presenting experimental evidence indicating that nerve impulses can be recorded from dentine. This book will be useful for researchers and teachers not only of oral physiology, but also of odontology and medicine in general.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
Control of Salivary Glands
I. The Secretory Cells of the Glands
II. The Blood Vessels of the Glands
III. The Myoepithelial Cells of the Glands
IV. The Specificity of the Nerves of the Glands
References
On the Nerves to the Parotid Gland
References
Electrolyte Transports Involved in the Formation of Saliva
Secretory Processes in the Acini
Initiation of Secretory Processes in the Acini
Secretory Processes in the Duct System
References
Neural Mechanisms Controlling the Salivary Secretion
Introduction
Methods and Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Salivary Secretion in Disorders of the 7th and 9th Cranial Nerves
References
On the Variability of the Parotid Flow Rate in Healthy Subjects on Stimulation with Citric Acid
Factors
Subjects
Methods
Result and Discussion
References
Responses of Perfused Main Duct of Rat Submaxillary Gland to Pharmacological Agents
General Characteristics of Submaxillary Secretion in Rat
Morphology of the Main Excretory Duct
Measurement of One-Way Fluxes Across the Duct
Effects of Pharmacological Agents on Transductal Fluxes
Summary
References
Secretion of Salivary Glycoproteins
Introduction
Material and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Neuro-Effector Sites in Salivary Glands
Introduction
Discussion
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Electrolyte Transport in the Excurrent duct System of the Submaxillary Gland
I. Studies on the Intact Gland
Summary
Micropuncture Studies
Ductal Transformation of the Primary Fluid
Anomalies of the Two-stage Hypothesis
Possible Modifications of the Two-stage Hypothesis
Acknowledgments
References
II. Microperfusion Studies on the Excretory Ducts In Vivo and In Vitro
Summary
Introduction
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Circulation of the Tongue
The Cross Anatomy of the Vessels in the Tongue
The Circulation of the Lingual Papillae
The Vascular Innervation of the Tongue
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Nervous Control of Blood Circulation in the Dental Pulp and the Periodontal Tissues
Introduction
Review of Earlier Findings
Own Investigation
References
Other Techniques for Monitoring of Oral Circulation
References
Effect of Local Anesthetics on Oral Blood Flow in Human Subjects
References
Adrenergic Vasodilatation in the Cat Submandibular Salivary Gland
References
Recent Advances in Physiology of Mastication
Introduction
I. Brain Mechanisms of Mandibular Movements
II. Trigeminal Mechanisms for Control of Mandibular Movements
III. Future Problems in Physiology of Mastication
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Post-Tetanic Potentiation in Masseter Motoneuron
Method
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
The Effect of Repeated Stimulation on the Response from Slowly Adapting Periodontal Mechanoreceptors
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
Masticatory Function in Cases with Denture, in Cases with Natural Teeth, and the Importance to Digestion
Cross-Adaptation between Salts in the Rat's Chorda Tympani Response
Method
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
References
The Morphological and Functional Development of Fetal Gustatory Receptors
Embryology of the Sheep Taste Bud
Fetal Chorda Tympani Function
Discussion
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
The Problem of Sensation from Teeth
References
Site of Termination of Nerve Fibres from the Dental Pulp
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
The Analysis and Interpretation of Phasic Potentials from the Tooth
Introduction
Methods
Results
References
Ultrastructural Localization of Cholinesterase Activity in the Dental Pulp
Material and Methods
Observations
Discussion
References
Neural Responses Evoked by Stimulation of Dentine
Location of Nerve-endings
Receptor Mechanisms
Acknowledgments
References
Evidence that Nerve Impulses can be Recorded from Dentine
Acknowledgments
References
