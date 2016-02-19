Oral Physiology contains the proceedings of the Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium held in Stockholm, Sweden in August 1971. Contributors explore common problems and trends in oral physiology, from the regulation of salivary glands and the role of electrolytes in the formation of saliva to neural mechanisms underlying salivary excretion, the effect of citric acid on parotid flow, and secretion of salivary glycoproteins. Circulation of the tongue, monitoring of oral circulation, physiology of mastication, and development of fetal gustatory receptors are also covered. This volume consists of 27 chapters and begins with a discussion of mechanisms underlying control of different types of effector cells that comprise the salivary gland. The reader is methodically introduced to the nerves to the parotid gland, electrolyte and water transport in salivary glands, neural mechanisms controlling the excretion of saliva, and how the function of salivary fibers is affected by different conditions situated along the course of the seventh and ninth cranial nerves. The next chapters focus on the effect of citric acid on the variance of the parotid flow rate, ductal transport processes and glandular effects of neurotransmitters and pharmacological agents, and neuro-effector sites in salivary glands. The book concludes by presenting experimental evidence indicating that nerve impulses can be recorded from dentine. This book will be useful for researchers and teachers not only of oral physiology, but also of odontology and medicine in general.

Table of Contents



Opening Address

Control of Salivary Glands

I. The Secretory Cells of the Glands

II. The Blood Vessels of the Glands

III. The Myoepithelial Cells of the Glands

IV. The Specificity of the Nerves of the Glands

References

On the Nerves to the Parotid Gland

References

Electrolyte Transports Involved in the Formation of Saliva

Secretory Processes in the Acini

Initiation of Secretory Processes in the Acini

Secretory Processes in the Duct System

References

Neural Mechanisms Controlling the Salivary Secretion

Introduction

Methods and Results

Discussion

Summary

References

Salivary Secretion in Disorders of the 7th and 9th Cranial Nerves

References

On the Variability of the Parotid Flow Rate in Healthy Subjects on Stimulation with Citric Acid

Factors

Subjects

Methods

Result and Discussion

References

Responses of Perfused Main Duct of Rat Submaxillary Gland to Pharmacological Agents

General Characteristics of Submaxillary Secretion in Rat

Morphology of the Main Excretory Duct

Measurement of One-Way Fluxes Across the Duct

Effects of Pharmacological Agents on Transductal Fluxes

Summary

References

Secretion of Salivary Glycoproteins

Introduction

Material and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Neuro-Effector Sites in Salivary Glands

Introduction

Discussion

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Electrolyte Transport in the Excurrent duct System of the Submaxillary Gland

I. Studies on the Intact Gland

Summary

Micropuncture Studies

Ductal Transformation of the Primary Fluid

Anomalies of the Two-stage Hypothesis

Possible Modifications of the Two-stage Hypothesis

Acknowledgments

References

II. Microperfusion Studies on the Excretory Ducts In Vivo and In Vitro

Summary

Introduction

Results

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Circulation of the Tongue

The Cross Anatomy of the Vessels in the Tongue

The Circulation of the Lingual Papillae

The Vascular Innervation of the Tongue

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Nervous Control of Blood Circulation in the Dental Pulp and the Periodontal Tissues

Introduction

Review of Earlier Findings

Own Investigation

References

Other Techniques for Monitoring of Oral Circulation

References

Effect of Local Anesthetics on Oral Blood Flow in Human Subjects

References

Adrenergic Vasodilatation in the Cat Submandibular Salivary Gland

References

Recent Advances in Physiology of Mastication

Introduction

I. Brain Mechanisms of Mandibular Movements

II. Trigeminal Mechanisms for Control of Mandibular Movements

III. Future Problems in Physiology of Mastication

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Post-Tetanic Potentiation in Masseter Motoneuron

Method

Results

Discussion

Summary

References

The Effect of Repeated Stimulation on the Response from Slowly Adapting Periodontal Mechanoreceptors

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References

Masticatory Function in Cases with Denture, in Cases with Natural Teeth, and the Importance to Digestion

Cross-Adaptation between Salts in the Rat's Chorda Tympani Response

Method

Results

Discussion

Conclusion

References

The Morphological and Functional Development of Fetal Gustatory Receptors

Embryology of the Sheep Taste Bud

Fetal Chorda Tympani Function

Discussion

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

The Problem of Sensation from Teeth

References

Site of Termination of Nerve Fibres from the Dental Pulp

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

The Analysis and Interpretation of Phasic Potentials from the Tooth

Introduction

Methods

Results

References

Ultrastructural Localization of Cholinesterase Activity in the Dental Pulp

Material and Methods

Observations

Discussion

References

Neural Responses Evoked by Stimulation of Dentine

Location of Nerve-endings

Receptor Mechanisms

Acknowledgments

References

Evidence that Nerve Impulses can be Recorded from Dentine

Acknowledgments

References

