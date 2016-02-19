Oral Physiology and Occlusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231839, 9781483150666

Oral Physiology and Occlusion

1st Edition

An International Symposium

Editors: James H. Perryman
eBook ISBN: 9781483150666
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 270
Description

Oral Physiology and Occlusion: An International Symposium contains the proceeding of the ""Bite Centennial"" conceived as part of the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration of the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. The symposium aims to provide a broad based review of the ""state of science"" of oral physiology and occlusion. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the effects of lesions of jaw muscle spindle afferents on mastication and regulation of the incisal biting force in monkeys. Subsequent chapters describe the occlusal forces and mandibular movements; muscle spindles and tooth mechano-receptors in the control of mastication; relationship between integrated EMG and tension in opening of the mandible; and sensory regulation of brain stem motoneurons. Other chapters explain electrophysiological properties of nerve endings in teeth; measurement of the behavioral aspects of pain; mechanisms of oral-facial pain; hemodynamic considerations of oral-facial physiology.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Opening Address, CMDNJ President

Dental Research and the Spirit of '76

The Charge to the Symposium

Effects of Lesions of Jaw Muscle Spindle Afferents on Mastication and Regulation of the Incisal Biting Force in Monkeys

Discussion

Occlusal Forces and Mandibular Movements

Muscle Spindles and Tooth Mechano-Receptors in the Control of Mastication

Discussion

Relationship Between Integrated EMG and Tension in Opening of the Mandible

Discussion

Equilibrium Theory Reexamined: To What Extent Do Tongue and Lip Pressures Influence Tooth Position and Thereby the Occlusion?

Discussion

Twitch Tension, Spike Amplitude and Recruitment Order of Masseter Muscle Single Motor Units

Discussion

Sensory Regulation of Brain Stem Motoneurones: Physiological and Clinical Implications

Discussion

Sensory Control of Mandibular Movements and Its Modulation by Set and Circumstances

Discussion

Electrophysiological Properties of Nerve Endings in Teeth

Discussion

Interdental Thickness Discrimination and Position Sense of the Mandible

Discussion

Measurement of the Behavioral Aspects of Pain

Discussion

Mechanisms of Oral-Facial Pain

Discussion

Hemodynamic Considerations of Oral-Facial Physiology

Discussion

List of Contributors

List of "Bite Centennial" Participants

About the Editor


About the Editor

James H. Perryman

Ratings and Reviews

