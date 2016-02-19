Oral Physiology and Occlusion
1st Edition
An International Symposium
Oral Physiology and Occlusion: An International Symposium contains the proceeding of the ""Bite Centennial"" conceived as part of the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration of the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. The symposium aims to provide a broad based review of the ""state of science"" of oral physiology and occlusion. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the effects of lesions of jaw muscle spindle afferents on mastication and regulation of the incisal biting force in monkeys. Subsequent chapters describe the occlusal forces and mandibular movements; muscle spindles and tooth mechano-receptors in the control of mastication; relationship between integrated EMG and tension in opening of the mandible; and sensory regulation of brain stem motoneurons. Other chapters explain electrophysiological properties of nerve endings in teeth; measurement of the behavioral aspects of pain; mechanisms of oral-facial pain; hemodynamic considerations of oral-facial physiology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Opening Address, CMDNJ President
Dental Research and the Spirit of '76
The Charge to the Symposium
Effects of Lesions of Jaw Muscle Spindle Afferents on Mastication and Regulation of the Incisal Biting Force in Monkeys
Discussion
Occlusal Forces and Mandibular Movements
Muscle Spindles and Tooth Mechano-Receptors in the Control of Mastication
Discussion
Relationship Between Integrated EMG and Tension in Opening of the Mandible
Discussion
Equilibrium Theory Reexamined: To What Extent Do Tongue and Lip Pressures Influence Tooth Position and Thereby the Occlusion?
Discussion
Twitch Tension, Spike Amplitude and Recruitment Order of Masseter Muscle Single Motor Units
Discussion
Sensory Regulation of Brain Stem Motoneurones: Physiological and Clinical Implications
Discussion
Sensory Control of Mandibular Movements and Its Modulation by Set and Circumstances
Discussion
Electrophysiological Properties of Nerve Endings in Teeth
Discussion
Interdental Thickness Discrimination and Position Sense of the Mandible
Discussion
Measurement of the Behavioral Aspects of Pain
Discussion
Mechanisms of Oral-Facial Pain
Discussion
Hemodynamic Considerations of Oral-Facial Physiology
Discussion
List of Contributors
List of "Bite Centennial" Participants
