Oral Pathology

2nd Edition

A Comprehensive Atlas and Text

Authors: Sook-Bin Woo
Published Date: 3rd November 2016
Page Count: 536
Woo’s Oral Pathology the first comprehensive, richly illustrated atlas of oral pathology that provides the full histologic range of presentation of mucosal disease. Board certified in both oral pathology and oral medicine, Dr. Sook-Bin Woo draws on her extensive clinical experience to help you achieve diagnostic certainty. Each condition is illustrated with clinical photographs and high-quality photomicrographs, while a management section for all entities provides further guidance. Oral Pathology provides all the knowledge you need to accurately identify even the most challenging lesions.

  • High-quality clinical photographs and photomicrographs capture the characteristic presentation of all types of neoplastic, dysplastic, and benign mucosal disease.
  • Brief descriptions of clinical management for each disease entity help you understand the implications of your diagnoses.

536
English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323480871
9780323480901
9780323390545

Sook-Bin Woo

Associate Professor, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dental Services, Boston, MA , Co-Director, Center for Oral Pathlogy, StrataDx, Lexington MA

