Oral Pathology
2nd Edition
A Comprehensive Atlas and Text
Description
Woo’s Oral Pathology the first comprehensive, richly illustrated atlas of oral pathology that provides the full histologic range of presentation of mucosal disease. Board certified in both oral pathology and oral medicine, Dr. Sook-Bin Woo draws on her extensive clinical experience to help you achieve diagnostic certainty. Each condition is illustrated with clinical photographs and high-quality photomicrographs, while a management section for all entities provides further guidance. Oral Pathology provides all the knowledge you need to accurately identify even the most challenging lesions.
Key Features
- High-quality clinical photographs and photomicrographs capture the characteristic presentation of all types of neoplastic, dysplastic, and benign mucosal disease.
- Brief descriptions of clinical management for each disease entity help you understand the implications of your diagnoses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480871
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480901
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323390545
About the Author
Sook-Bin Woo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dental Services, Boston, MA , Co-Director, Center for Oral Pathlogy, StrataDx, Lexington MA