Woo’s Oral Pathology the first comprehensive, richly illustrated atlas of oral pathology that provides the full histologic range of presentation of mucosal disease. Board certified in both oral pathology and oral medicine, Dr. Sook-Bin Woo draws on her extensive clinical experience to help you achieve diagnostic certainty. Each condition is illustrated with clinical photographs and high-quality photomicrographs, while a management section for all entities provides further guidance. Oral Pathology provides all the knowledge you need to accurately identify even the most challenging lesions.