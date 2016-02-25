Diagnose oral diseases quickly and accurately! Oral Pathology: Clinical Pathologic Correlations, 7th Edition presents diseases and conditions by appearance and presentation, so that you can easily identify and plan treatment for common oral and paraoral problems. An atlas-style overview of pathologic conditions opens the book, and then each chapter describes pathologies in detail — depicting each with full-color clinical photos and photomicrographs. In addition to covering the latest advances in oral pathology, this edition includes new radiographic images demonstrating advanced imaging techniques. Expert educators Joseph Regezi, James Sciubba, and Richard Jordan provide a quick reference that’s ideal for the lab, NBDE review, or chairside use!