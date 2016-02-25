Oral Pathology
7th Edition
Clinical Pathologic Correlations
Description
Diagnose oral diseases quickly and accurately! Oral Pathology: Clinical Pathologic Correlations, 7th Edition presents diseases and conditions by appearance and presentation, so that you can easily identify and plan treatment for common oral and paraoral problems. An atlas-style overview of pathologic conditions opens the book, and then each chapter describes pathologies in detail — depicting each with full-color clinical photos and photomicrographs. In addition to covering the latest advances in oral pathology, this edition includes new radiographic images demonstrating advanced imaging techniques. Expert educators Joseph Regezi, James Sciubba, and Richard Jordan provide a quick reference that’s ideal for the lab, NBDE review, or chairside use!
Key Features
-
Organization of oral and maxillofacial diseases by clinical appearance — such as red-blue lesions or pigmented lesions — matches what you would expect to see upon a patient’s presentation, and provides a practical tool for developing differential diagnoses and planning treatment.
- Nearly 1,000 full-color clinical photographs, photomicrographs, radiographs, and drawings help you learn to identify lesions and disease states.
- An atlas-style Clinical Overview section makes it easy to find key information, with one page showing clinical photos of common conditions and the facing page listing symptoms, causes, and significance.
- Nearly 200 summary boxes and tables offer clear, at-a-glance information on the clinical features, diagnosis, and treatment for many conditions.
- Correlation of histopathology with clinical features of oral diseases assists the clinician in recognizing specific conditions and developing differential diagnoses and rational treatment approaches.
- Student resources on an Evolve companion website include 30 case studies, interactive lecture modules, and a 150-question practice exam to prepare you for the NBDE and for clinical practice.
Table of Contents
- Vesiculobullous Diseases
2. Ulcerative Conditions
3. White Lesions
4. Red-Blue Lesions
5. Pigmented Lesions
6. Verrucal-Papillary Lesions
7. Connective Tissue Lesions
8. Salivary Gland Diseases
9. Lymphoid Lesions
10. Cysts of the Jaws and Neck
11. Odontogenic Tumors
12. Benign Nonodontogenic Tumors
13. Inflammatory Jaw Lesions
14. Malignancies of the Jaws
15. Metabolic and Genetic Diseases
16. Abnormalities of Teeth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323297684
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297691
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297943
About the Author
Joseph Regezi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Oral Pathology, University of California Division of Oral Pathology, San Francisco, CA
James Sciubba
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Baltimore, MD, USA
Richard Jordan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA