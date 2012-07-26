Oral Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131230985

Oral Pathology

1st Edition

Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: K Manjunath
Paperback ISBN: 9788131230985
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th July 2012
Page Count: 724
Key Features

  • Chapters are formulated to cover all the oral diseases as per BDS undergraduate syllabus

  • Covers all the current concepts of the subject in a question-answer format for better understanding of the students

  • Describes oral lesions in a well-structured format including definition, pathogenesis, clinical features, radiographic features, histopathology, differential diagnosis and prognosis and predictive factors

  • Provides simple explanations, list of possible questions for each topic, hand drawn histopathology diagrams, flowcharts, tables and schematic illustrations for better comprehension of the subject

  • Contributors are added for a broader scope of knowledge

Table of Contents

1. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures 1

2. Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Oral Cavity 38

3. Salivary Gland Pathology 117

4. Odontogenic Tumours 158

5. Cysts of the Oral and Maxillofacial Regions 191

6. Bacterial, Viral and Fungal Infections of the Oral Cavity 229

7. Diseases of the Periodontium 296

8. Dental Caries 321

9. Diseases of Dental Pulp and Periapical Tissues 347

10. Spread of Oral Infection 377

11. Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity 390

12. Regressive Alterations of the Teeth 420

13. Healing of Oral Wounds 437

14. Metabolic Disorders 452

15. Allergic and Immunologic Diseases 508

16. Diseases of Bone and Joints 522

17. Diseases of the Skin 561

18. Diseases of the Blood and Blood Forming Organs 604

19. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles 636

20. Forensic Odontology 653

21. Histochemistry 662

Glossary 677

Appendices 681

Index 691

About the Author

K Manjunath

