Oral Pathology
1st Edition
Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Key Features
- Chapters are formulated to cover all the oral diseases as per BDS undergraduate syllabus
- Covers all the current concepts of the subject in a question-answer format for better understanding of the students
- Describes oral lesions in a well-structured format including definition, pathogenesis, clinical features, radiographic features, histopathology, differential diagnosis and prognosis and predictive factors
- Provides simple explanations, list of possible questions for each topic, hand drawn histopathology diagrams, flowcharts, tables and schematic illustrations for better comprehension of the subject
- Contributors are added for a broader scope of knowledge
Table of Contents
1. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures 1
2. Benign and Malignant Tumours of the Oral Cavity 38
3. Salivary Gland Pathology 117
4. Odontogenic Tumours 158
5. Cysts of the Oral and Maxillofacial Regions 191
6. Bacterial, Viral and Fungal Infections of the Oral Cavity 229
7. Diseases of the Periodontium 296
8. Dental Caries 321
9. Diseases of Dental Pulp and Periapical Tissues 347
10. Spread of Oral Infection 377
11. Physical and Chemical Injuries of the Oral Cavity 390
12. Regressive Alterations of the Teeth 420
13. Healing of Oral Wounds 437
14. Metabolic Disorders 452
15. Allergic and Immunologic Diseases 508
16. Diseases of Bone and Joints 522
17. Diseases of the Skin 561
18. Diseases of the Blood and Blood Forming Organs 604
19. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles 636
20. Forensic Odontology 653
21. Histochemistry 662
Glossary 677
Appendices 681
Index 691
Details
- No. of pages:
- 724
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 26th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131230985