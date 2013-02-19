Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist
6th Edition
Description
Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist is your source for the most trusted content in oral pathology. With more than 50 years of combined real-world experience, Olga Ibsen and Joan Phelan have created a text that offers the ideal combination of clinical photographs, radiographs and discussion to help you identify, understand, evaluate, and document the appearance of normal and disease states. This user-friendly, atlas-style text features the learning tools and updated content you need to prepare for success on your exams and throughout your professional career.
Key Features
- More than 500 high-quality illustrations, radiographs, and photographs bring oral pathology to life with some of the best clinical examples available to help you learn to identify and differentiate disease states.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter, written in the style of the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE), reinforce your understanding of chapter content and provide excellent test preparation.
- Synopsis Tables break down and highlight the most important information from each chapter, helping you to differentiate among the various types of pathological conditions.
- The Evolve companion website offers a practice exam, interactive pathology identification exercises, case studies, and more study tools.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Preliminary Diagnosis of Oral Lesions
- Inflammation and Repair
- Immunity
- Infectious Diseases
- Developmental Disorders
- Genetics
- Neoplasia
- Nonneoplastic Disease of Bone
- Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
- Diseases Affecting the Temporomandibular Joint
- Answers to the Chapter Review Questions
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 19th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748266
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291309
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775118
About the Author
Olga Ibsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York; Adjunct Professor University of Bridgeport Bridgeport, Connecticut
Joan Phelan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York