Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416049913, 9781416069324

Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist

5th Edition

Authors: Olga Ibsen Olga Ibsen Joan Phelan
eBook ISBN: 9781416069324
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th October 2008
Page Count: 400
Description

Learn how to recognize and evaluate the diseases and conditions encountered in dental hygiene practice. Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist delivers the ideal combination of clinical photographs, radiographs, and discussion to help you identify and document the appearance of normal and disease states. This user-friendly, atlas-style text features 500 illustrations (more than 350 in full color), including clinical photographs, radiographs, photomicrographs, and line drawings, along with case studies, review questions, and synopsis charts. The learning tools and updated content of this text make it a valuable resource for your coursework and exam preparation as well as a solid reference to consult throughout your professional career.

Key Features

  • Companion CD with more than 50 case studies helps you develop critical thinking skills and prepare for the national exam.
  • Review questions in multiple-choice format help you measure knowledge of chapter content.
  • Extraordinary illustrations including high-quality radiographs and color clinical photos depict many oral pathological conditions.
  • Synopsis charts at the end of each chapter summarize all the diseases presented and their characteristics.
  • Focused presentation for dental hygienists only covers content that directly affects your role in oral health care.
  • Key terms and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter enhance your comprehension of the material.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Preliminary Diagnosis of Oral Lesions

Olga A.C. Ibsen

Chapter 2: Inflammation and Repair

Margaret J. Fehrenbach, Joan A. Phelan

Chapter 3: Immunity

Margaret J. Fehrenbach, Joan A. Phelan

Chapter 4: Infectious Diseases

Joan A. Phelan

Chapter 5: Developmental Disorders

Olga A.C. Ibsen, Joen M. Iannucci

Chapter 6: Genetics

Heddie O. Sedano

Chapter 7: Neoplasia

Anne Cale Jones, Paul D. Freedman, Joan A. Phelan

Chapter 8: Nonneoplastic Diseases of Bone

Anne Cale Jones, Joan A. Phelan. Olga A.C. Ibsen

Chapter 9: Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases

Olga A.C. Ibsen, Joan A. Phelan, Anthony T. Vernillo

Chapter10: Diseases Affecting the Temporomandibular Joint

Kenneth E. Fleisher

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416069324

About the Author

Olga Ibsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York; Adjunct Professor University of Bridgeport Bridgeport, Connecticut

Joan Phelan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York

