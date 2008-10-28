Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist
5th Edition
Description
Learn how to recognize and evaluate the diseases and conditions encountered in dental hygiene practice. Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist delivers the ideal combination of clinical photographs, radiographs, and discussion to help you identify and document the appearance of normal and disease states. This user-friendly, atlas-style text features 500 illustrations (more than 350 in full color), including clinical photographs, radiographs, photomicrographs, and line drawings, along with case studies, review questions, and synopsis charts. The learning tools and updated content of this text make it a valuable resource for your coursework and exam preparation as well as a solid reference to consult throughout your professional career.
Key Features
- Companion CD with more than 50 case studies helps you develop critical thinking skills and prepare for the national exam.
- Review questions in multiple-choice format help you measure knowledge of chapter content.
- Extraordinary illustrations including high-quality radiographs and color clinical photos depict many oral pathological conditions.
- Synopsis charts at the end of each chapter summarize all the diseases presented and their characteristics.
- Focused presentation for dental hygienists only covers content that directly affects your role in oral health care.
- Key terms and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter enhance your comprehension of the material.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Preliminary Diagnosis of Oral Lesions
Olga A.C. Ibsen
Chapter 2: Inflammation and Repair
Margaret J. Fehrenbach, Joan A. Phelan
Chapter 3: Immunity
Margaret J. Fehrenbach, Joan A. Phelan
Chapter 4: Infectious Diseases
Joan A. Phelan
Chapter 5: Developmental Disorders
Olga A.C. Ibsen, Joen M. Iannucci
Chapter 6: Genetics
Heddie O. Sedano
Chapter 7: Neoplasia
Anne Cale Jones, Paul D. Freedman, Joan A. Phelan
Chapter 8: Nonneoplastic Diseases of Bone
Anne Cale Jones, Joan A. Phelan. Olga A.C. Ibsen
Chapter 9: Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
Olga A.C. Ibsen, Joan A. Phelan, Anthony T. Vernillo
Chapter10: Diseases Affecting the Temporomandibular Joint
Kenneth E. Fleisher
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 28th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069324
About the Author
Olga Ibsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York; Adjunct Professor University of Bridgeport Bridgeport, Connecticut
Joan Phelan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York