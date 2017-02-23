Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist
7th Edition
Description
Oral Pathology for the Dental Hygienist: With General Pathology Introductions, 7th Edition, offers the most trusted general and oral pathology information that’s tailored to the specific role and responsibilities of the dental hygienist. Expert authors Ibsen and Phelan incorporate the ideal mix of clinical photographs, radiographs, and focused discussions to help you learn to properly identify, understand, evaluate, and document the appearance of normal and diseased states. Plus, robust learning features — like case studies, synopsis tables, learning objectives, and a practice exam — further reinforce the information you need to know to pass the national board exam and succeed as a dental hygienist.
Key Features
- Tailored content focuses on the role of the dental hygienist in oral health care.
- Unparalleled art program features a wealth of high-quality radiographs and color clinical photos depicting oral pathologic conditions to help you clearly recognize normal and abnormal manifestations.
- NBDHE-style review questions are included in each chapter.
- Pathology synopsis charts provide at-a-glance summaries to help you digest the most critical information for each lesion, disease, or condition.
- Vocabulary resources include key term listings with definitions and phonetic pronunciations, highlighted terms in text, and a back-of-book glossary for handy reference.
- Online resources on the companion website enhance the learning experience.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Preliminary Diagnosis of Oral Lesions
2. Inflammation and Repair
3. Immunity
4. Infectious Diseases
5. Developmental Disorders
6. Genetics
7. Neoplasia
8. Nonneoplastic Disease of Bone
9. Oral Manifestations of Systemic Diseases
10. Orofacial Pain NEW!
Answer Key
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 23rd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323400626
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484442
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484435
About the Author
Olga Ibsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Radiology, and Medicine New York University College of Dentistry New York, New York; Adjunct Professor University of Bridgeport Bridgeport, Connecticut