Oral Medicine
1st Edition
Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Description
This book covers all the essential concepts of oral medicine in a question and answer format which gives a better insight for students towards the subject and help them to write well-structured answers in examinations.
Key Features
- Covers all the oral diseases and oral lesions as per the BDS undergraduate syllabus.
- Written in a simple, well-structured, point wise format with a comprehensive exam-oriented description of oral diseases.
- Includes current concepts in all the chapters.
- Written by well-known, renowned contributors to add a broader scope of knowledge.
- Includes a list of must know questions at the end of every chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Diagnostic Procedures
2. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures
3. Diseases of Oral Mucosa: Vesiculobullous and Ulcerative Oral Lesions
4. Diseases of Oral Mucosa: Red and White Lesions of Oral Mucosa
5. Diseases of Tongue and Salivary Glands
6. Diseases of Osseous Oral and Paraoral Structures
7. Diseases of the Periodontium
8. Dental Caries, Diseases of Pulp and Periapical Tissues, and Spread of Oral Infections
9. Benign and Malignant Tumors of Oral Cavity
10. Oral Precancer and Cancer
11. Cysts and Tumors of Odontogenic Origin
12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-forming Organs
13. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles
14. Bacterial, Viral, and Fungal Infections of the Oral Cavity
15. Pharmacologic Prescriptions for Oral Diseases
16. Oral Aspects of Metabolic Disorders
17. Dental Management of Medically Compromised Patients
18. Miscellaneous
Details
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131231012