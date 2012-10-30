Oral Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131231012

Oral Medicine

1st Edition

Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: Ramesh Tatapudi
Paperback ISBN: 9788131231012
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Page Count: 578
Description

This book covers all the essential concepts of oral medicine in a question and answer format which gives a better insight for students towards the subject and help them to write well-structured answers in examinations.

Key Features

  • Covers all the oral diseases and oral lesions as per the BDS undergraduate syllabus.

  • Written in a simple, well-structured, point wise format with a comprehensive exam-oriented description of oral diseases.

  • Includes current concepts in all the chapters.

  • Written by well-known, renowned contributors to add a broader scope of knowledge.

  • Includes a list of must know questions at the end of every chapter.

Table of Contents

1. Diagnostic Procedures

2. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures

3. Diseases of Oral Mucosa: Vesiculobullous and Ulcerative Oral Lesions

4. Diseases of Oral Mucosa: Red and White Lesions of Oral Mucosa

5. Diseases of Tongue and Salivary Glands

6. Diseases of Osseous Oral and Paraoral Structures

7. Diseases of the Periodontium

8. Dental Caries, Diseases of Pulp and Periapical Tissues, and Spread of Oral Infections

9. Benign and Malignant Tumors of Oral Cavity

10. Oral Precancer and Cancer

11. Cysts and Tumors of Odontogenic Origin

12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-forming Organs

13. Diseases of the Nerves and Muscles

14. Bacterial, Viral, and Fungal Infections of the Oral Cavity

15. Pharmacologic Prescriptions for Oral Diseases

16. Oral Aspects of Metabolic Disorders

17. Dental Management of Medically Compromised Patients

18. Miscellaneous

About the Author

Ramesh Tatapudi

