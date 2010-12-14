Oral Medicine, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-1

Topics include: History and physical exam and diagnostic tests and procedures; Oral manifestations of smokeless tobacco use; Infections; Recurrent oral ulcerations; Lichen planus; White lesions; Vesiculobullous eruptions; Common oral manifestations of systemic disease; Oral manifestations of hematologic and nutritional diseases; Burning mouth syndrome; Early detection of premalignant lesions and oral cancer; Taste disorders; Candidiasis