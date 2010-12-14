Oral Medicine, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-1
1st Edition
Authors: Arlen Meyers Vincent Eusterman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704804
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 264
Description
Topics include: History and physical exam and diagnostic tests and procedures; Oral manifestations of smokeless tobacco use; Infections; Recurrent oral ulcerations; Lichen planus; White lesions; Vesiculobullous eruptions; Common oral manifestations of systemic disease; Oral manifestations of hematologic and nutritional diseases; Burning mouth syndrome; Early detection of premalignant lesions and oral cancer; Taste disorders; Candidiasis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 14th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704804
About the Authors
Arlen Meyers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Otolaryngology, Dentistry, and Engineering, University of Colorado, Denver, Aurora, CO
Vincent Eusterman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.