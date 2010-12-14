Oral Medicine, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704804

Oral Medicine, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Arlen Meyers Vincent Eusterman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704804
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 264
Description

Topics include: History and physical exam and diagnostic tests and procedures; Oral manifestations of smokeless tobacco use; Infections; Recurrent oral ulcerations; Lichen planus; White lesions; Vesiculobullous eruptions; Common oral manifestations of systemic disease; Oral manifestations of hematologic and nutritional diseases; Burning mouth syndrome; Early detection of premalignant lesions and oral cancer; Taste disorders; Candidiasis

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704804

About the Authors

Arlen Meyers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Otolaryngology, Dentistry, and Engineering, University of Colorado, Denver, Aurora, CO

Vincent Eusterman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO

