Oral Health in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-5
1st Edition
Description
With collaboration of Dr. Bonita Stanton, Drs. Coppes and Fisher-Owens have created a current issue that looks at oral health in children, with a much needed update in the literature for pediatricians. Top experts have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: Oral Health and Development; Infant Oral Health and the Influence of Habits; Prevention of tooth decay; Fluoride; Caries; Disparities in Children’s Oral Health (including Oral Health of Native Children); Children with Special Health Care Needs; Orthodontics; Oral Manifestations of Systemic Disease (specific to pediatrics and life course); Soft Tissue; Trauma; The Role of Primary Care Physicians (pediatricians and others) in Prevention Oral Disease; and Oral Health Care/Policies. Pediatricians will come away with the current clinical recommendations they need to improve oral health in children.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323642231
About the Authors
Max Coppes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC